Tessa Thompson Shares Adorable Young Fan’s Men in Black: International Halloween Costume

Men in Black: International was released earlier this year and saw Marvel’s Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth reunite as the sci-fi/comedy franchise’s new leads. Unfortunately, the movie was met with poor reviews from critics, earning a shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score of 23%. However, the movie still seemed to resonate with young audiences, and some kids took the opportunity to dress as the movie’s characters for Halloween this week. One young fan’s mom posted a photo of her daughter dressed as Thompson’s character, Agent M, and the actor shared the epic photo on Twitter.

“My daughter wanted to be Agent M @TessaThompson_x for Halloween. Think she nailed it! #MIB #AgentM #AlienAttack @UniversalORL @UniversalEnt @UniStudios,” @MizzVanieV wrote.

“This !!,” Thompson replied.

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the girl’s costume:

“This is why representation matters,” @TheMarkShannon wrote.

“This is so wholesome I-,” @Natattack0o0 added.

“This is what it’s all about,” @ViaLovingFan replied.

Men in Black: International was directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and followed the main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

The movie starred Tessa Thompson (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who reprised her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Thompson will soon be reuniting with Hemsworth once again for Thor: Love and Thunder, where she’ll be reprising her role as King Valkyrie. It was previously revealed that she’ll be getting the opportunity to embrace her character’s LGBTQ side.

Men in Black: International is now available for home viewing, and Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.