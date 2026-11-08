The 2010s Biggest Horror Movie Franchise Confirms Return to Theaters, And the Wait Just Got Longer

It’s been over five years since the last Paranormal Activity movie hit theaters, and audiences have been clamoring for another dose of found footage horror since then. Fortune has not been in their favor as the series has languished since that release, seemingly stuck in an extradimensional purgatory with little forward momentum. That all changed today according to Variety, who has reported that Paramount and Blumhouse Atomic (the new merged studio between James Wan and Jason Blum’s horror-centric production companies) have a new release date for their major franchise that is going to leave some fans unhappy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next entry in the Paranormal Activity series will be arriving just in time for Halloween 2027, aiming for an October 22 date. It’s the perfect season for a scary movie, but this is a disappointment for hardcore fans of the franchise because it pushes things back a little bit on what their previous announcement was. This announcement about the series has given fans hope for what comes next. Unfortunately, like a Monkey’s Paw, this news comes at a cost. If you’ve already waited half a decade, what’s a few months more? But more importantly, what happens next for this franchise that feels like it’s been on life support?

The Next Paranormal Activity Movie Is Coming Soon, But Later Than Expected

The new film directed by Ian Tuason (which remains to have a name other than Paranormal Activity) was initially slated for a May 21, 2027 arrival, but has instead been pushed back five months. Reasons for the delay don’t seem to be related to production, and lean more towards a strategic date as parent company Skydance (the owner of Paramount and many other consolidated studios) starts to rev up for a swath of huge IPs coming to theaters near you. This means more Transformers, Lord of the Rings, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Top Gun and Sonic the Hedgehog coming our way alongside others, with plans to release 30 major movies each year for the foreseeable future.

Little has been revealed about the movie yet, but we do know who is in it. The cast announced so far includes Chase Yi, Sonia Mena, Maya da Costa, Seled Calderon and Drew Nelson. The film wrapped production in Toronto at the end of August, reportedly using the nickname Bavarian to shoot. Could that be a sign of what we can expect from the new movie as far as a location or a supernatural force? Frankly, we have no idea since everyone has been tight-lipped about it. Your guess is as good as ours, but whatever this next iteration of the series is going to be will have to put in a lot of work to keep it as popular as it was when it first debuted.

The Future Is Uncertain For Paranormal Activity

The most recent entry in the series was Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin from 2021, which was intended to reboot the series in a new direction after ending it with the 2015 film The Ghost Dimension. The timing for Next of Kin was unfortunate, as it was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic that erratically changed moviegoers habits and box office revenue in a negative way. Paramount’s streaming platform would become the exclusive way to watch this movie, which was met with mediocre reviews and minimal buzz from fans. Since then, the only other morsel Paranormal Activity fans could enjoy would be the Broadway adaptation of the franchise at the August Wilson Theatre in NYC, filled with impressive stage magic that brings the familiar tale of terror into a new thrilling live format.

While the franchise has found a second life with this theatrical version that helped its relevance, the direction of where it goes next is unsure. This upcoming film is the eighth in the series, which first began in 2009. That’s quite the longevity for a horror series, but there aren’t many franchises that maintain their quality after the third or fourth sequel. The gimmick wears off, the stories become less shocking and it starts to become finding new ways to jump scare the audience into thinking they are having a good time. The next movie needs to be genuinely creepy and haunting, leaving audiences walking out the doors having trouble sleeping at night. Paramount has been ruthless about culling things that aren’t making money, and if Paranormal Activity can’t earn some profit at the box office, don’t be surprised if the series ends up buried.

Are you excited for this next entry in Paranormal Activity, or is this series dead in the water? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments below.