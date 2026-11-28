In just under three weeks, Marvel Studios is going to do something that a decade ago would have been impossible and bring the original stars of the X-Men franchise into the same universe as the Avengers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s massive Avengers: Doomsday. While audiences are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this new instalment in the MCU, many have been returning to some of the best Marvel movies of almost three decades, all the way back to 2000’s X-Men. However, you only have until December 1 to catch one of the best X-Men movies before it is removed from streaming on HBO Max. A decade after Patrick Stewart led his team in their first outing, the franchise was floundering, but the prequel movie X-Men: First Class came along and regenerated the franchise when it needed it the most.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

Released in 2011, X-Men: First Class followed the mixed-reviewed but successful X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006 and X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. Both movies received enough criticism to make people wonder if there was any life left in the X-Men, so when Matthew Vaughn came along with an X-Men movie set against the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis it gave the franchise a brand new start with a recasted roster of young stars led by James McAvoy in Stewart’s role of Charles Xavier and Michael Fassbender taking over as Erik Lehnsherr – aka Magneto – from Ian McKellen. The film was a massive success with critics and audiences, landing some of the best reviews of the entire franchise and a $353.6 million box office to boot. This prequel didn’t only save the X-Men, but also paved the way for an even more successful sequel that gave fans one of their first big Marvel crossover events outside the MCU.

X-Men: First Class Lived Up to Its Name

Recent years have seen many people discussing the idea that audiences have become bored with superhero movies, leading to a sense of “superhero fatigue” that threatened to derail even the mighty MCU in 2023 when The Marvels became the franchise’s first huge flop. However, just before the arrival of X-Men: First Class in 2011, there could have been the same said about the mutant franchise. While the actors and characters were among some of the most popular to ever appear in a Marvel production, the franchise needed something different, something new, and that is exactly what it was given. Along with McAvoy and Fassbender, the film also boasted an impressive supporting cast, including Jennifer Lawrence as a young Mystique, Nicholas Hoult as Hank McCoy, Rose Byrne as Moira MacTaggert, January Jones as Emma Frost, and Kevin Bacon as the villainous Sebastian Shaw.

Film Release Year Worldwide Gross RT Score X-Men 2000 $296.9M 82% X2: X-Men United 2003 $406.3M 85% X-Men: The Last Stand 2006 $459.3M 56% X-Men Origins: Wolverine 2009 $374.8M 37% X-Men: First Class 2011 $355.4M 86% X-Men: Days of Future Past 2014 $747.9M 90% X-Men: Apocalypse 2016 $542.5M 47% X-Men: Dark Phoenix 2019 $246.4M 22%

In 2014, two worlds collided as the X-Men of the original trilogy and those of First Class came together to save their own existence in Days of Future Past, a movie which took the high praise of its predecessor (86%/87% respectively from Rotten Tomatoes critics and audiences) and elevated to an even higher level. The sequel landed a massive 90% Tomatometer score and 91% on the Popcornmeter. To many, the franchise never managed to hit those highs again, and by the time Dark Phoenix was released in 2019, it was time for Marvel Studios to reclaim the X-Men as part of Disney’s merger with Fox and save them all over again. While the cast of X-Men: First Class do not appear to have a role to play in Avengers: Doomsday, there are worse ways to spend your weekend watching one of the best X-Men movies before it becomes harder to find for HBO Max subscribers.

What is your favorite X-Men movie? Let us know in the comments.