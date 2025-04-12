7 Great Revenge Thrillers Like The Amateur You Can Watch at Home

The Amateur has finally arrived in theaters, and those who enjoyed the revenge spy-thriller will likely be on the hunt for some similar movies. Based on the novel of the same name, director James Hawes’s The Amateur stars Rami Malek as a CIA decoder who works alone to find the people responsible for his wife’s death in a London terrorist attack. Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, and Julianne Nicholson also star in The Amateur‘s action-packed story. The aftermath of watching this exciting new thriller presents a perfect opportunity to delve into the best revenge films from years past, and there exists no shortage of intriguing tales with great characters.

These seven movies will satisfy viewers’ craving for action, thrills, and tales of revenge.

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell’s 2020 directorial debut is one of the best revenge movies of the last five years. Promising Young Woman follows Cassie Thomas (Carey Mulligan), whose traumatic past resurfaces when she reconnects with a former classmate. Upon learning that her deceased best friend’s rapist is getting married, Cassie plots to exact revenge on those who had a hand in his acquittal.

Promising Young Woman reflects on an ever-relevant subject in a riveting manner, expertly balancing style and substance. Mulligan shines in the lead role, and Fennell’s script adds notes of humor to the film. Audiences seeking a revenge story that’s more than a simple action flick need to watch Promising Young Woman.

Law Abiding Citizen

2009’s Law Abiding Citizen is a great revenge thriller with a morally gray protagonist. Directed by F. Gary Gray, the movie centers on Clyde Shelton (Gerard Butler), who desires vengeance for the murder of his family during a home invasion after the killer receives an astonishingly light sentence. Nick Rice (Jamie Foxx), the prosecutor responsible for the injustice, finds himself in Clyde’s crosshairs, and a wild series of violent events ensues.

Law Abiding Citizen is effortlessly entertaining while posing genuine questions about morality and the American justice system. Most critics didn’t appreciate Law Abiding Citizen‘s outlandish narrative, but the film remains a worthwhile viewing for fans of brutal, action-packed quests for revenge.

Man on Fire

2004’s Man on Fire was released as the second film adaptation of A.J. Quinnell’s novel of the same title. Director Tony Scott’s movie fixates on John Creasy (Denzel Washington), a former CIA operative currently working as a bodyguard. When a wealthy automaker’s young daughter is kidnapped under his watch in Mexico City, Creasy goes on a violent rampage to get her back.

Despite its poor critical reception, Man on Fire is rightfully appreciated by audiences. The film’s non-stop action and commanding lead performance from Washington make it a must-watch thriller. Man on Fire is grim, emotional, and exciting all at once, and fans of The Amateur should definitely check it out.

The Nightingale

2018’s The Nightingale remains a criminally underrated revenge movie. Director Jennifer Kent’s period thriller takes place in colonial Tasmania in 1825 and follows Irish convict Clare Carroll (Aisling Franciosi), who embarks on a quest for vengeance after English soldiers rape her and murder her husband and infant child. Accompanied by Billy (Baykali Ganambarr), an Aboriginal Tasmanian tracker also seeking revenge against the occupying forces, Clare strives to achieve freedom and justice by taking out the colonists one by one.

Disturbing at times and captivating from start to finish, The Nightingale contains more thought than mindless action, but its depiction of the duo’s gruesome killing spree is both exhilarating and satisfying, as Clare and Billy’s similar motives form a fascinating bond between them.

The Brave One

A classic revenge story strikingly reminiscent of The Amateur, 2007’s The Brave One follows Erica Bain (Jodie Foster), a radio personality who initiates a string of killings across New York City after her fiancé is beaten to death by unknown criminals. Erica’s gripping character transformation serves as the beating heart of The Brave One‘s story, and Foster is at the top of her game in the lead role.

Director Neil Jordan’s film features some hair-raising fight sequences that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Those looking for moral grayness and tons of action will find their perfect match in The Brave One.

Blue Ruin

2013’s Blue Ruin stands as a hidden gem in the realm of revenge thrillers. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, the movie centers on Dwight Evans (Macon Blair), an outcast whose life takes a dark turn when the man who murdered his parents is released from prison. Upon learning the news, Dwight resolves to track down his nemesis and kill him.

Blue Ruin‘s story of vengeance is far from predictable, as Dwight discovers that his parents’ demise involves more than he initially believed. The movie is incredibly dismal, however, it’s hard to take one’s eyes away from Blue Ruin. Well-acted characters and an intelligent script elevate Blue Ruin to standout status.

Memento

Christopher Nolan’s 2000 film Memento is a revenge thriller with a psychological twist. The story follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), a former insurance investigator who has short-term memory loss resulting from anterograde amnesia. On a mission to determine who murdered his wife, Leonard uses photographs, notes, and tattoos to solve the mystery and exact vengeance on the perpetrator.

The uniqueness of Memento revolves around its non-linear narrative, as Nolan tells this story through two timelines distinguished by color and black-and-white. Memento is an incredibly engaging piece of storytelling, and its unconventional sequencing of events serves as its main appeal. Working out the intricate puzzle of Leonard’s dilemma makes for an enthralling viewing experience.

All of these titles are available to rent, purchase, or stream across various platforms. The Amateur is now playing in theaters.