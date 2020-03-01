The Angry Birds Movie Sequel Producer Celebrates the Film Becoming #1 on Netflix

Angry Birds was one of the most lucrative franchises around when it came to video game properties a couple of years ago. That makes it more amazing that the movie’s sequel reached #1 status on Netflix this weekend and was the #3 overall in the service’s United States offerings. John Cohen, the producer for The Angry Birds Movie 2 tweeted out his celebration of the feat. Netflix has been doing a great job of establishing entertainment for all ages on its platform. This just goes to show that children’s animated content is still a very powerful player in the world of online streaming. It’s still pretty wild that the movie could reach #3 with some of the other new offerings making their way to Netflix.

Cohen wrote, ” #AngryBirds2 is the #1 movie on @Netflix! And #3 on all of Netflix US! Wow.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Success like this has always been possible for the film. In fact, after it’s release, Angry Birds Movie 2 was the highest-rated video game movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes. Late last year it had a 76% freshness rating on the aggregator. At one point, the number was as high as 81%. That lofty number still has it above the excellent Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. Who knows, we could be getting more of the birds at some point.

Here’s how Sony Pictures Animation describes The Angry Birds Movie 2 on its official website:

#AngryBirds2 is the #1 movie on @Netflix! And #3 on all of Netflix US! Wow. 🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/dagZazYHB8 — John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) February 29, 2020

“The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.”

Have you seen The Angry Birds Movie 2, or will you be firing it up on Netflix now? Let us know in the comments.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is directed by Thurop Van Orman, creator of The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, and written by Jonathan E. Steward, Eyal Podell, and Peter Ackerman. The film stars the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jone, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Peter Dinklage, and more..