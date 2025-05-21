A24 New Horror Movie Will Feature a Marvel/DC Reunion

A24’s highly anticipated horror film, The Backrooms, is reportedly assembling a cast that bridges the Marvel and DC cinematic worlds, with recent reports indicating Chiwetel Ejiofor and Cristin Milioti could join the project. According to Deadline, the acclaimed actors are being considered to star in the cinematic adaptation of Kane Parsons’ viral YouTube horror phenomenon. While specific details about their potential characters are being kept under wraps and their involvement is understood to be in early stages, landing these talents would mark a significant step forward for the project, which has been in development since 2023. The Backrooms aims to bring the unsettling horror of the internet-famous creepypasta to the big screen, with Parsons, the teenage creator of the influential “Kane Pixels” YouTube series, set to direct in his feature debut.

Ejiofor is known to comic book fans for his role as Baron Mordo in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange and its sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ejiofor’s filmography also features Venom: The Last Dance, where he played a general hunting down Tom Hardy’s symbiote. His extensive work also includes playing The Operative in the sci-fi film Serenity, NASA director Vincent Kapoor in The Martian, and lending his voice to Scar in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Milioti recently garnered critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination for her role as DC’s Sofia Falcone in the HBO series The Penguin. Her impressive genre credentials also include starring in the popular science fiction romantic comedy Palm Springs and an Emmy-winning performance in the “USS Callister” episode of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror. Milioti also starred in the HBO Max dark comedy sci-fi series Made for Love. The potential pairing of Ejiofor and Milioti in The Backrooms would create an exciting reunion of actors who have made memorable impacts in projects from the two leading superhero universes, though they have not previously shared major screen credits.

What Is The Backrooms About?

Image via YouTube @Kane Pixels

The Backrooms phenomenon began with a 2019 post on 4chan’s /x/ paranormal board, featuring a disquieting photo of an empty, yellow-hued office space. A caption was added, describing a place one might “noclip out of reality” into, characterized by “the stink of old moist carpet, the madness of mono-yellow, the endless background noise of fluorescent lights at maximum hum-buzz,” and the terrifying prospect of not being alone. This concept rapidly grew into a sprawling creepypasta, with users detailing countless “levels,” unique entities, and the unsettling lore of this liminal dimension.

Parsons, through his “Kane Pixels” YouTube channel, significantly shaped the modern understanding of The Backrooms creepypasta with his series of found-footage style short films, which began in 2022. These shorts, set primarily in the 1990s, introduced a narrative involving the Async research institute, which discovers and investigates the Backrooms (referred to as “the Complex”). Parsons’ work, which he created while still in high school, has been lauded for its impressive lo-fi visual effects, deeply unsettling atmosphere, and a slow-burn storytelling approach that has captivated tens of millions of viewers.

A24, the studio celebrated for its distinctive and artist-driven horror contributions like Hereditary, Midsommar, and Talk to Me, officially announced its involvement in a feature film adaptation of The Backrooms in early 2023. The screenplay was written by Roberto Patino, who has worked on Westworld and served as showrunner for DMZ. While specific plot details remain guarded, the movie is anticipated to reflect the found-footage style and 1990s setting that are hallmarks of Parsons’ popular YouTube series.

There’s still no release date for The Backrooms.

