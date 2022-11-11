The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Zoe Kravitz Upgraded Catwoman Suit

Warner Bros. Discovery seems to be all in on Matt Reeves' The Batman universe after they signed the director to an overall deal. Reeves has multiple projects in the works for his universe of Batman characters like The Penguin series, a series based on the GCPD and a series set in Arkham Asylum, which are all being developed for HBO Max. The director recently began writing the script for a sequel to The Batman and it doesn't seem like it will be released until at least 2025. Some fans have been wondering what the sequel could look like, and they have even designed upgraded suits for Robert Pattinson and even Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Jaxsonderr, created an upgraded Catwoman costume for Kravitz to put on for The Batman 2. The suit blends the classic comic look with the style of the universe they're in. Kravitz did an amazing job as the character, so if she does come back to the role this would be a great look. You can check out the fan art below!

James Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

