The Batman 2 Fan Art Imagines How Mr. Freeze Could Look in the Robert Pattinson Sequel

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some gigantic changes to their DC Studios arm. It was officially announced that Henry Cavill is returning as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. It was also revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will run DC Studios as well as shepherd a plan for the next ten years. Gunn and Safran won't have anything to do with the upcoming Joker: Folie a Deux, and it's not known if The Batman franchise will be under their supervision. Matt Reeves is hard at work on the sequel to The Batman and fans are pretty keen on the director featuring Mr. Freeze as the villain of the sequel. Some have even imagined what the character could look like taking on Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Smartsheep.Art, designed an awesome concept that shows how he'd make Mr. Freeze look in the upcoming sequel. The costume is pretty accurate to the comics as well as the universe that Reeves created. While we probably won't see the sequel to The Batman hit theaters until sometime in 2025, I'm pretty sure whoever the antagonist is will be a force to be reckoned with. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran begin their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios today and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

The film is exclusively in theaters now!

