The Batman 2 Fan Art Imagines New Batsuit for Robert Pattinson

DC Studios may be going through some major changes after it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be taking over as co-head and co-CEOs of the newly minted company. One of the most major changes is that Henry Cavill has once again exited his Superman role a month after he announced that was set to return due to Gunn developing a movie that focuses on a much younger version of the character. There was also a rumor that Gunn and Safran were looking for a way to integrate Matt Reeves The Batman universe so that Robert Pattinson could become the main version of the Dark Knight, but that turned out toe be false. Reeves' Batman universe appears to be safe from any major changes under the new regime, and the director is developing several spin-offs and even a sequel. People were wondering if Pattinson would receive a new costume for the sequel, and one fan has even taken the liberty of designing a new Batsuit for the actor.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a new piece of fan art that imagines how Pattinson's next Batman suit could look. In the new design you see elements from the original costume as well as from the Caped Crusader's New 52 look. It's likely that we will not see a sequel to The Batman until at least 2025, but this idea is sure to satisfy Batman fans everywhere. You can check out The Batman fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

