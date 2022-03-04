The Batman Director Matt Reeves Planning Spinoffs for Scarecrow, Clayface, Professor Pyg, and More

Matt Reeves has his own superhero universe brewing. After the success of The Batman earlier this year, the filmmaker is said to have a world of film and show spinoffs in the works. In addition to the Penguin series set to soon begin filming, a new report suggests Reeves is developing both a direct The Batman sequel on top of other villain-starring spinoffs. In the report from THR, it's suggested baddies like Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg are all possibilities to get their own projects.

While Reeves helmed The Batman and will do so with the direct sequel, he's moving into a producer role on the additional spinoffs, currently taking meetings with writers and directors to help flesh out his corner of the DC Universe. "The filmmaker is meeting with writers and directors to build out movies — yes movies, not just series — focused on Batman rogue's gallery, both established and more obscure, with characters ranging from the Scarecrow to Clayface to Professor Pyg," THR's Borys Kit writes before warning each of the projects are in " the very early stages of gestation."

What will Colin Farrell's Penguin series be about?

According to the actor himself, the Penguin series picks up shortly after the events of the film as Oswald Cobblepot picks up the pieces of his criminal empire.

"[The Penguin] starts about a week after the film The Batman ends. So Gotham is still somewhat underwater," Farrell revealed to Extra in an interview for his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin. "I read the first script for the first episode, and it opens up with my feet splashing through the water in Falcone's office. Even just that alone, I read it, I was like, 'Oh, jeez.' It's lovely. It's so well-written."

How to watch The Batman

The Batman is now streaming on HBO Max. Reeves and Pattinson will reteam for The Batman 2, which has not been dated by Warner Bros. Pictures.