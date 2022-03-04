The Batman, Doctor Strange 2, Shang-Chi and More Nominated for Golden Trailer Awards
Every year, the Golden Trailer Awards celebrate the most highly-acclaimed, influential, and of course most viewed movie trailers to hit the screen. The list of 2022 Golden Trailer Award nominees is now out, and the top spots are probably no surprise, with Marvel, DC, and Top Gun: Maverick among the most-nominated movies. The Matrix Resurrections and Red Notice also scored some nominations, making the Golden Trailer Awards the rare award show that almost completely lines up with the most visible and recognizable movies, with fairly few obscure indies accounted for. Trailers, posters, TV spots, and other promotional content run between April 4, 2021, and May 31, 2022, was eligible to enter.
Disney picked up a massive haul of 85 nominations, which included Doctor Strange in the Multivese of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Beatles: Get Back, and more. In second was Warner Bros., with The Batman and The Matrix Resurrections getting love alongside King Richard and House of the Dragon.
The full list of nominations (there are a LOT) are below.
Best Action
- "Bullet Train" – Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative
- "Red Notice" – "Teamwork", NETFLIX, JAX
- "The Batman" – Warner Bros., BOND
- "The Matrix Resurrections" – "Free", Warner Brothers Pictures, Big Picture Entertainment
- "Top Gun: Maverick" – "Back", Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
Best Animation/Family
- "CODA" – "Sometimes", ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon
- "DC League of Super-Pets" – "Krypto Hero", Warner Bros., Seismic Productions
- "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" – "Remember", A24, GrandSon
- "Minions: The Rise of Gru" – "Ready", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
- "Sing 2" – "Still Haven't Found", Universal Pictures, Trailer Park Group
- "The Sea Beast" – "Maps", Netflix, ZEALOT
Best Comedy
- Dog "On The Road", United Artists Releasing, Big Picture
- Don't Look Up "Trajectory", Netflix, MOTIVE Creative
- Father of the Bride "Biggest Event", Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park Group
- The Lost City "Real Adventure", Paramount, Workshop Creative
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent "Cage Cutdown", Lionsgate Films, TRANSIT
Best Documentary
- Becoming Cousteau, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, HBO, Silk Factory
- The Beatles: Get Back Trailer, Disney, Jenn Horvath
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, Netflix, Buddha Jones
- The Rescue, National Geographic, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
- A Journal For Jordan, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park Group
- Belfast "Everlasting", Focus Features, GrandSon
- House of Gucci "Legacy", United Artists Releasing, Wild Card
- King Richard "Greatness", Warner Bros., Wild Card
- The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Best Fantasy Adventure
- Avatar: The Way of Water "The Beginning", Disney, JAX
- Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness "Nightmare", Marvel Studios, Wild Card
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings "Birthright", Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
- The Adam Project "Future", Netflix, Trailer Park Group
- Uncharted "Fifty Fifty", Columbia, Create Advertising Group
Best Foreign Trailer
- A Thousand Lines, Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH, The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH
- Drive My Car, Janus Films/Sideshow/WarnerMedia 150, Jump Cut
- Eiffel, Blue Fox, Silk Factory
- Petite Maman "Magical", Neon, GrandSon
- The Pilot. A Battle for Survival, Central Partnership, Andrei Solodovnikov
Best Horror
- A Banquet "Special", IFC Midnight, AV Squad
- Broadcast Signal Intrusion "Override", Queensbury Pictures, Hungry Monster Entertainment
- Men "Haunted", A24 Films, MOTIVE Creative
- Nope, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
- The Black Phone, Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
Best Independent
- 7 Days, Cinedigm, Lindeman & Associates
- How It Ends "Red Band", MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
- Minamata "Resistance", MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
- Pig "Whistle", NEON, ZEALOT
- The Phantom of the Open, Sony Pictures Classics, InSync PLUS
Best Music
- CODA "Sometimes", ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon
- House of Gucci "Legacy", United Artists Releasing, Wild Card
- Last Night In Soho, Focus Features, Buddha Jones
- Respect "Queen", United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
- Spencer "Perfect Day", NEON, ZEALOT
Best Thriller
- Last Night In Soho, Focus Features, Buddha Jones
- My Son "Decision", Lionsgate, Project X/AV
- The Guilty "Listen", Netflix, GrandSon
- Voyagers "Mayhem", Lionsgate, AV Squad
- Watcher "Alone", IFC Films, ZEALOT
Best Video Game Trailer
- Elden Ring "Ming Na Wen", Bandai, Create Advertising Group
- New World "Blunderbuss", Amazon Games, Layer Media
- Signalis "Announcement", Humble Games, Layer Media
- The Outer Worlds 2, Xbox, Buddha Jones
- WWE 2K22, 2K Games, BOND
Golden Fleece
- Blacklight "Good Guy", Solution Entertainment, Monster Creative LLC
- Moonfall "Not True", Lionsgate, AV Squad
- Moonfall "Not What We Think", Lionsgate, Project X/AV
- Snake Eyes "Brave", Paramount, Rogue Planet
- The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Most Original
- Bullet Train, Sony/Columbia Pictures, Ignition Creative
- Everything Everywhere All At Once "Fight", A24, AV Squad
- The Green Knight "Proven", A24, GrandSon
- The Tragedy of Macbeth "Something Wicked", Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Three Thousand Years of Longing "Three Wishes", United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
Best Summer 2022 Blockbuster Trailer
- Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness "Nightmare", Marvel Studios, Wild Card
- Jurassic World Dominion "Conclusion", Universal Pictures, Big Picture
- Lightyear "Mission", The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
- Minions: The Rise of Gru "Ready", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
- Top Gun: Maverick "Back", Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
Best Teaser
- Being the Ricardos "Together", Amazon Studios, Seismic Productions
- The Flash, Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
- The Matrix Resurrections "Déjà Vu", Warner Bros., Narrator, Inc.
- The Northman "Event", Focus Features, AV Squad
- The Tragedy of Macbeth "Something Wicked", Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama for a TV/Streaming Series
- Dopesick, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
- House of the Dragon "Tear Down", HBO, JAX
- The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey "Memories", Apple TV+, Grandson
- The Terminal List "Mission", Amazon Studios, Monster Creative LLC
- Women of the Movement "Powerful", ABC, ZEALOT
Best Comedy for a TV/Streaming Series
- Cobra Kai: Season 4, Netflix, BOND
- Hacks "Desperate", HBO Max, ZEALOT
- Julia "Bon Appetit", HBO, AV Squad
- The Great "War", Hulu, MOTIVE Creative
- The Great: Season 2 "Blessed", Hulu, Seismic Productions
NON-SHOW CATEGORIES
The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over
- C'mon C'mon "Teaser", A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Fast & Furious 9 "Dom's Story", Universal Pictures, IGNITION CREATIVE LDN
- Muppets Haunted Mansion "Fright", Disney+, ZEALOT
- Nightmare Alley "Beast", Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
- The Green Knight "Proven", A24, GrandSon
Best Motion/Title Graphics
- Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story "Evil", Netflix, IGNITION CREATIVE LDN
- Respect "Queen", United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
- Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
- The Green Knight "Proven", A24, GrandSon
- The Last Duel "Cost Rev", 20th Century Studios, Wild Card
Best Sound Editing
- Army of Thieves "Chance", Netflix, Wild Card
- Dune "Odeon International Trailer", Universal Pictures, Mob Scene
- Everything Everywhere All At Once "Fight", A24, AV Squad
- The Northman "Boy", Focus Features, AV Squad
- Three Thousand Years of Longing "Three Wishes", United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
Best Original Score
- Avatar: The Way of Water "The Beginning", Disney, JAX
- Dune "Time", Warner Bros., Wild Card
- Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies "Reunion", Marvel Studios, MOCEAN
- Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago "The Ultimate Director's Cut – The Journey", MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
- Spider-Man: No Way Home "Choose", Sony Pictures, AV Squad
Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under $1.5 Million US)
- Boiling Point, Saban Films, Silk Factory
- CLARA SOLA, LuxBox, Good Hands
- Family Squares, Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Screen Media, Stampede Studios
- Into The Lost Desert "Explorer", STX, Create Advertising Group
- Violet "Free", Relativity Media, Seismic Productions
Best Romance
- Cha Cha Real Smooth "Soulmates", Apple TV+, MOTIVE Creative
- Eiffel, Blue Fox, Silk Factory
- Fuimos Canciones (Sounds Like Love) "Maca", Netflix, GrandSon
- Marry Me "Kat", Universal Pictures, Level Up AV
- Together, Bleecker Street, Silk Factory
Best Faith Based Trailer
- American Underdog "Believe", Lionsgate, TRANSIT
- Bipolar, Tencent Penguin Pictures, Meihuan Pictures, Nameless Pictures, Nurostar
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
Best Trailer No Movie
- Don't Tell Mum, Gil Junger, Silk Factory
- King of Fortune, Eubris
- On The Clock, Pretty Bird/Ventureland, Monster Creative LLC
- Operation Blackout, Scene 7 Films, Scene 7 Films
- Sundance 40th Celebration "Tribute Reel", Matt Allen, Matt Allen
Trashiest Trailer
- Let The Wrong One In, MPI Media Group, Hungry Monster Entertainment
- The Seed, AMP, Silk Factory
- Till Death, Screen Media, Silk Factory
- V/H/S/94, Shudder, http://www.stuartortiz.com
- X "Classy", A24, AV Squad
TV SPOTS FOR FEATURE FILMS
Best Action TV Spot
- Dune "Protect", Warner Bros. Pictures, AV Squad
- No Time to Die "Weapon", United Artists Releasing, Big Picture
- The Matrix Resurrections "Returns", Warner Brothers Pictures, Big Picture Entertainment
- Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount, The Picture Production Company
- Uncharted "Lock", Columbia, Create Advertising Group
Best Animation/Family TV Spot
- CODA "Duet", ATV+ Marketing – Apple, Inc., GrandSon
- Cruella "Problem", Disney, Create Advertising Group
- Luca "Silencio", Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative
- Minions: The Rise of Gru "Mini Boss", Illumination, TRANSIT
- Sing 2 "Gunter's Idea", Universal Pictures, AV Squad
Best Comedy TV Spot
- Don't Look Up "Mobilize", Netflix, MOCEAN
- Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard "Summer Sabbatical", Lionsgate, Project X/AV
- The Lost City "Throwdown", Paramount Pictures Int'l, Create Advertising Group
- The Lost City "Treasure", Paramount, Workshop Creative
- Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent "Character Drama", Lionsgate, Silk Factory
Best Documentary TV Spot
- Kid 90, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
- Roadrunner "Searching", Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Summer of Soul "Take My Hand", Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
- The Alpinist "Dangerous", Universal, Silk Factory
- The Donut King, ITVS, ITVS | Independent Lens
Best Drama TV Spot
- Belfast "Discover", Focus Features, GrandSon
- CODA "Family", Apple TV+, GrandSon
- Respect "Rise", United Artists Releasing, Trailer Park Group
- The Many Saints of Newark "Simple", Warner Bros., Wild Card
- The Northman "Remember", Focus Features, AV Squad
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot
- Dune "Frightened", Warner Bros., Mark Woollen & Associates
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore "Ready", Warner Bros., Concept Arts
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
- The Adam Project "Something Cool", Netflix, Trailer Park Group
- Uncharted "Betray", Columbia, Create Advertising Group
Best Foreign TV Spot
- Dr. Brain "Memories", Apple TV+, Zealot
- Fire On The Plain, Maoyan Entertainment, Nurostar
- SEAMLESS MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4
- Raging Fire, Sil-Metropole Organization, Tencent Pictures, Emperor Motion Pictures, Nurostar
- The Colour Room, Sky, Silk Factory
Best Graphics in a TV Spot
- How It Ends "Critics Party", MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
- Inside "Accomplishment", Netflix, GrandSon
- Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
- The Northman "Vision Review", Focus Features, AV Squad
- The Sky Is Everywhere "Fall", Apple TV+, Open Road Entertainment
Best Horror TV Spot
- A Quiet Place 2 "Signal/Car", Paramount Pictures, AV Squad
- Candyman "Swarm", Universal, TRANSIT
- Nope "Stampede", Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City "This Town", Sony Pictures, Ammo Creative
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City "Evil", Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV
Best Independent TV Spot
- Everything Everywhere All Once "Daughter", A24, AV Squad
- Everything Everywhere All At Once "Jumping", A24, AV Squad
- How It Ends "Critics Party", MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
- How It Ends "Figaro", MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
- Minamata "Puppet Show", MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Music TV Spot
- American Utopia "FYC Emmy", HBO, Mark Woollen & Associates
- How It Ends "Critics Party", MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
- Masters of the Beat, KINOTV, KINOTV
- Minamata "Puppet Show", MGM Studios, Tiny Hero
- Summer of Soul "Take My Hand", Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
Best Original Score TV Spot
- Downton Abbey A New Era "Delightful Review", Focus Features, GrandSon
- Downton Abbey A New Era "Enchanting", Focus Features, GrandSon
- Downton Abbey A New Era "Fan Reaction", Focus Features, GrandSon
- HARMONIOUS MOVIES, TNT4 CHANNEL, TNT4 CHANNEL
- STRIVING FOR PERFECTION, KINOTV, KINOTV
Best Romance TV Spot
- Cyrano "Secret", United Artists Releasing, MOTIVE Creative
- Free Guy "The Kiss", 20th Century Studios, Wild Card
- Fresh "Freak Out", Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Marry Me "Choice", Universal Pictures, Level Up AV
- West Side Story "Legendary", 20th Century Studios, Wild Card
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot
- Seamless Movies, TNT4 CHANNEL
- The Power of the Dog "Whistle", Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
- The Tomorrow War "Team Up", Prime Video, Tiny Hero
- The Woman In The Window "Agoraphobia", Netflix Creative Studio
- Uncharted "Lock", Columbia, Create Advertising Group
Best Summer 2022 Blockbuster TV Spot
- Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness "Ready", Marvel Studios, Wild Card
- Jurassic World Dominion "Matters", Universal Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
Best Thriller TV Spot
- Deep Water "Breathless", hulu, Wild Card
- Encounter "Family", Amazon, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Operation Mincemeat "Trick", Warner Brothers, Silk Factory
Best Video Game TV Spot
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Square Enix + Eidos-Montréal, Hammer Creative
- The Walking Dead: Survivors, Skybound Entertainment, Hammer Creative
Best Voice Over TV Spot
- Belfast "Discover", Focus Features, GrandSon
- CODA "Groundbreaking Review", Apple TV+, Grandson
- Free Guy "It's Been A While", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard "Cursed", Lionsgate, Project X/AV
- Nightmare Alley "Beast", Searchlight Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Golden Fleece TV Spot
- Dear Evan Hansen "Sincerely, Me", Universal Pictures, Viacom CBS
- Marry Me "RPDR", Universal Pictures, Viacom CBS
- The Prey: Legend Of Karnoctus, Lennexe Films, Luna Lyte
Most Original TV Spot
- Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard "Cursed", Lionsgate, Project X/AV
- Inside "Accomplishment", Netflix, GrandSon
- The French Dispatch "Tune In", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- The Matrix Resurrections "Déjà Vu", Warner Bros., Narrator, Inc.
- The Northman "Vision Review", Focus Features, AV Squad
TV/STREAMING SERIES CATEGORIES
Best Action for a TV/Streaming Series
- 100 Foot Wave, HBO, BOND
- Lupin "Most Wanted", Netflix, Trailer Park Group
- Obi-Wan Kenobi "Patience", The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
- Peacemaker "New Purpose", HBO Max, MOCEAN
- Vikings Valhalla "Rebirth", Netflix, GrandSon
Best Animation/Family for a TV/Streaming Series
- Baymax! "Save", The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
- Disney Launchpad "Discover", Disney+, ZEALOT
- Dug Days "Digged", The Walt Disney Studios, The Hive
- Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock "Party", Apple TV+, Soapbox
- Star Wars: Visions "Warrior", Walt Disney Studios, Ignition Creative
Best Documentary/Reality for a TV/Streaming Series
- 9/11: One Day in America, National Geographic, Zealot
- Green Planet, BBC Creative, The Picture Production Company
- Lucy and Desi, Amazon Studios, InSync PLUS
- Muhammad Ali "GOAT", PBS, Soda Creative
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, National Geographic, Mattock
Best Fantasy Adventure for a TV/Streaming Series
- Loki "Glorious Purpose", Disney+, Trailer Park Group
- SOLOS "Together", Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
- The Wheel of Time "Rise", Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
- The Wheel of Time, Amazon Studios, The Refinery, MOCEAN
- The Witcher "Monster", Netflix, Trailer Park Group
Best Foreign Spot for a TV/Streaming Series
- Clark, Netflix, BOND
- Landscapers, HBO, ZEALOT
- Lupin "Most Wanted", Netflix, Trailer Park Group
- Pachinko "Home", Apple TV+, ZEALOT
- The Serpent, Netflix Creative Studio
Best Graphics for a TV/Streaming Series
- BIGBUG, Netflix, ZEALOT
- Phat Tuesdays "Culture", Amazon, Project X/AV
- Russian Doll Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio
- SOLOS "Together", Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty "Showtime", HBO, MOTIVE Creative
Best Horror/Thriller for a TV/Streaming Series
- Lisey's Story "Hunt", Apple TV+, Buddha Jones
- Midnight Mass "Miracles", Netflix, MOCEAN
- The Girl Before, HBO Max, Intermission
- The Tourist, HBO Max
- The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window "Crazy", NETFLIX, Level Up AV
Best Music for a TV/Streaming Series
- America the Beautiful, National Geographic, Ignition
- Pachinko "Home", Apple TV+, ZEALOT
- Pistol "Revolution", FX Networks, MOTIVE Creative
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 "Voice", Amazon, Project X/AV
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga "Brother"s, hulu, Wild Card
Best Original Score for a TV/Streaming Series
- Severance, Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates
- Picard Season 2 "The Trial Never Ends", Paramount+, Paramount+
- Succession "Battle Night", HBO, MOTIVE Creative
- The Witcher: Season 2, Netflix, Intermission Film
- WeCrashed "WeDream", Apple TV+, Tiny Hero
Best Sound Editing for a TV/Streaming Series
- Halston "Vision", Netflix, Trailer Park Group
- See: Season 2 "A Good Man", Apple TV+, AV Squad
- Stranger Things: Season 4 "War", Netflix, Trailer Park Group
- Vikings Valhalla "Rebirth", Netflix, GrandSon
- Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson "Listen", Apple, Rogue Planet
Best Voice Over for a TV/Streaming Series
- Chillin Island "Nature Is", HBO, GrandSon
- Not So Pretty, HBO Max, Mark Woollen
- Ozark: Season 4 "Reverse", Netflix Creative Studio
- The Witcher "A Beginner's Guide", Netflix, Intermission Film
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty "Chick", HBO, MOTIVE Creative
Most Original Spot for a TV/Streaming Series
- 1883 "Motion Tintype", Paramount+, Paramount+
- Euphoria "Unpredictable", HBO, MOTIVE Creative
- Physical: Season 1 "Icon", Apple TV+, Tiny Hero
- Severance "Secrets", Apple TV+, Mark Woollen & Associates
- The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window "Hallucinations", NETFLIX, Level Up AV
Best Promo for a OTO Special
- 94th Academy Awards "Roll Up", ABC, ZEALOT
- Friends: The Reunion, HBO Max, Trailer Park
- Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts "Family", HBO Max, Project X/AV
- PBS Short Film Festival 2021, PBS, Post-Op Media
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, HBO
Best Promo for a TV Network
- Apple TV+ "Holiday Multi-Show", Apple TV+, Wild Card
- FX on Hulu, FX Networks, Buddha Jones
- HBO "October 2021 Image CE", HBO, Miklos Hadhazi
- HBO "Women's History Month", HBO, Buddha Jones
- Netflix Year In Preview 2022 "Movie Night", Netflix, MOCEAN
POSTER CATEGORIES
Best Action Poster
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24, AV Print
- The Matrix Resurrections, Payoff One-Sheet, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
- The Matrix: Resurrections, Special Release, Warner Bros., The Refinery
- The Tomorrow War, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
Best Animation/Family Poster
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, A24, GrandSon
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Paramount, WORKS ADV
- The Bad Guys, Universal Pictures, AV Print
Best Comedy Poster
- Bodies Bodies Bodies, A24, GrandSon
- Fuimos Canciones (Sounds Like Love), Netflix, GrandSon
- Love Life: Season 2 "OBM Sunset Motion", HBO Max, BLT
- Ted Lasso: Season 2, Apple TV+, Apple TV+
Best Documentary Poster
- Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, Screen Media, The Refinery
- Muhammad Ali, PBS, Glassel House
- The Meaning Of Hitler, IFC, Intermission Film
- Val, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
Best Drama Poster
- CODA "I LOVE YOU", Apple TV+
- King Richard, Warner Bros. Pictures, GrandSon
- Swan Song, Apple TV+
- The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print
Best Fantasy Adventure Poster
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
- Finch, Apple TV+, Concept Arts
- Foundation, Apple TV+, Concept Arts
Best Foreign Poster
- Hatching, IFC Midnight, GrandSon
- Night Raiders "Survival", Elevation Pictures / Samuel Goldwyn, Champ & Pepper
- The Father Who Moves Mountains, Netflix, the white Rabbit GmbH
- The Fruit Machine, SandBay Entertainment, Chargefield
Best Horror Poster
- Dashcam "Bandcar", Momentum Pictures, Champ & Pepper
- Lamb, A24, AV Print
- Malignant, Warner Bros., Cold Open
- X, A24, MOCEAN
Best Independent Poster
- Invisible Demons, Participant, Truest.
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, A24, GrandSon
- Three Months, MTV Entertainment Studios, Jump Cut
- To The Moon, Yellow Veil Pictures, Jump Cut
Best International Poster
- BodyPride, StageName Creative
- The Batman, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
- The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print
- The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
- King Richard, Warner Bros. Pictures, GrandSon
- Ron's Gone Wrong, 20th Century Studios, MOCEAN
- The Northman, Focus Features, AV Print
- The Protégé, Lionsgate, WORKS ADV
Best Thriller Poster
- Last Night in Soho, Focus Features, AV Print
- The Outfit, Focus Features, AV Print
- The Voyeurs, Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
Best Video Game Poster
- Deathloop, Bethesda Softworks, AV Print & Arkane Lyon
- Starfield, Bethesda Softworks, AV Print
- Twelve Minutes, Annapurna Interactive, MOCEAN
Best Wildposts
- Poser, Oscilloscope Laboratories, Jump Cut
- Promised Land, ABC, Leroy & Rose
- Schmigadoon, Apple TV+, Arsonal
- The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
Most Original Poster
- Everything Everywhere All At Once "James Jean Illustration", A24, AV Print
- Swan Song, Apple TV+
- The Shrink Next Door, Apple TV+, Empire
Best Motion Poster
- Everything Everywhere All At Once, A24, AV Print
- Fly, Studiocanal Germany GmbH, The Dream Factory Film Advertising GmbH
- Nine Perfect Strangers, Hulu, The Refinery
- Wheel of Time: Season 1 "Trolloc Trophy", Amazon Studios, BOND Creative
Best Animation/Family Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
- Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock "Celebration", Apple TV+
- Olaf Presents, Disney+, MOCEAN
- Stargirl: Season 2, The CW Network, AV Print
- Wolfboy And The Everything Factory "Mask", Apple TV+
Best Comedy Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
- Ali Wong: Don Wong, Netflix Creative Studio
- Our Flag Means Death, HBO Max, Concept Arts
- Peacemaker, HBO Max, Concept Arts
- The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2, HBO, Cold Open
Best Documentary/Reality Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, HBO Max, Concept Arts
- The Beatles: Get Back, Disney+, The Bulldog Agency
- The Curse of Von Dutch, Hulu, Leroy & Rose
- Trafficked With Mariana Van Zeller: Season 2, National Geographic, The Refinery
Best Drama/Action Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
- Russian Doll: Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio
- Servant: Season 3, Apple TV+
- The North Water, AMC, Intermission Film
- The Staircase, HBO Max, GrandSon
Best Horror/Thriller Poster for a TV/Streaming Series
- Cruel Summer, Freeform, Freeform
- Dr. Brain "Maze", Apple TV+, The Refinery
- ROAR, Apple TV+
Best Wildposts for a TV/Streaming Series
- Ozark: Season 4, Netflix Creative Studio
- Peacemaker, HBO Max, Concept Arts
- The Mysterious Benedict Society, Disney+, The Refinery
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu, The Refinery
Best Billboard (for Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)
- CODA, Apple TV+
- Dopesick, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
- Holey Moley, ABC, ABC
- Pam and Tommy, Hulu, Leroy & Rose
DIGITAL & INNOVATIVE ADVERTISING CATEGORIES
DIGITAL SPOTS
Best Digital: Action
- Black Widow "Face Off", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- Edge of Tomorrow 4K "Power", Warner Home Entertainment, Arkive Creative
- Monsterverse "Franchise Sizzle", Warner Bros Home Ent, Stampede Studios
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings "The Ten Rings", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- Spider-Man: No Way Home "Overdrive", Sony Pictures, Big Picture
Best Digital: Animation/Family
- Encanto "Music", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- Luca "Friendship", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- Luca "Greetings Review", Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Ignition Creative
- Sing 2 "Nailed it", Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
- The Boss Baby: Family Business "Precious", Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
Best Digital: Comedy
- Clifford the Big Red Dog "Sing-A-Long", Paramount, TRANSIT
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off "Modern", Paramount Home Entertainment, Ignition Creative
- Free Guy "It's Been A While", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- Red Rocket "Simon Rex: Thru The Eras", A24, GrandSon
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage "Holidays", Sony Pictures, Big Picture
Best Digital: Drama
- Last Night in Soho "Dreams", Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
- West Side Story "Awards", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- West Side Story "Dancing", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- West Side Story "Most Exciting", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- West Side Story "Snap", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
Best Digital: Fantasy Adventure
- Jungle Cruise "Change The World", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- Jungle Cruise "Moving Picture", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- Jungle Cruise "Wonder Of The World", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- The Green Knight "Proven", A24, GrandSon
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage "Battle", Sony, Silk Factory
Best Digital: Horror/Thriller
- Caveat, MPI Media Group, Hungry Monster Entertainment
- False Positive, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
- Last Night in Soho "Dreams", Universal Pictures, Ammo Creative
- Ma "Shots", FX Networks, MOTIVE Creative
- WB Halloween "Ultimate Horror Trailer", Warner Bros., Project X/AV
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
- CODA "Family", Apple, Leroy & Rose
- CODA "Awards Piece", Apple TV+, The Refinery
- The Green Knight "Proven", A24, GrandSon
- The King's Man, The Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative
- The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., BOND
Best Viral Campaign for a Feature Film
- Encanto, Disney, Create Advertising Group
- Free Guy, Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative
- No Time to Die "Finale", Universal Pictures, ZEALOT
- Summer of Soul, Searchlight Pictures, MOTIVE Creative
- The Matrix: Resurrections, Warner Bros., BOND
Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film
- F9 "Good to be Back", Universal Pictures, ZEALOT
- Reminiscence "Haunted", Warner Bros., Project X/AV
- Seven Samurai, BFI, The Picture Production Company
- Spiderman: No Way Home "Jolly", Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV
- Top Gun: Maverick "Aviator", Paramount Pictures Int'l, Create Advertising Group
Best Animation TrailerByte for a Feature Film
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid "Zoo-Wee-Mama", Walt Disney Studios, Ammo Creative
- Luca "Learn Italian", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
- Luca "Wish You Were Here", Walt Disney Pictures, Intermission Film
- M.O.D.O.K. "Screenbreaker", Hulu, Project X/AV
- Turning Red "Boots and Cats", Walt Disney Studios, ZEALOT
Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte for a Feature Film
- CODA "Itchy", Apple TV+, MOTIVE Creative
- Cruella "Darling", Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
- Croods 2 "Wildest Wildlife Documentary", Universal Pictures Intl, The Picture Production Company
- The Duke "Papers", Pathe, Silk Factory
- Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent "Bromance", Lionsgate, Silk Factory
Best Horror/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film
- Halloween Kills "Evil", Universal Pictures, ZEALOT
- Last Night in Soho "Find Me", Focus Features, GrandSon
- Spiral "Evidence", Lionsgate, Project X/AV
- The Black Phone "Rotary Dial", Sony Pictures Entertainment, Project X/AV
- The Feast "Unnerving", IFC Midnight, http://www.stuartortiz.com
Most Innovative Advertising for a TV/Streaming Series
- FXX's Ultimate Couch Campaign for Avoid Your Family Family Guy Holiday Marathon, FXX, MOCEAN
- Only Murders in the Building, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
- The Problem With Jon Stewart: Season 1 "How To Watch", Apple TV+, Soapbox Films
- The Wonder Years 1968 Time Capsule Activation, ABC, ABC
- What If…?, Disney+, Framework Studio
Best Viral Campaign for a TV/Streaming Series
- Halo: The Series, Paramount+, Paramount+
- Only Murders in the Building, Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
- Reacher "Big Guy", Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
- Ted Lasso, Apple Inc., Ignition Creative
- The Beatles: Get Back, Disney, Ammo Creative
Best Action/Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
- Big Sky: Season 2 "Split", ABC, ABC
- Reacher "Investigation", Amazon Prime Video, ZEALOT
- Russian Doll: Season 2, Netflix Creative Studio
- See: Season 2 "Characters", Apple TV+, AV Squad
- Station Eleven "Story Book", Starzplay, Silk Factory
Best Animation TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe "Shatter", Mattel, Ammo Creative
Best Comedy/Drama TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
- Broadchurch, PBS, DG Entertainment
- Milestone, Netflix Creative Studio
- Minx "Satisfaction", HBO Max, Intermission
- Operation Mincemeat "Transmission", Warner Brothers, Silk Factory
- The Wonder Years: My Wonder Years, ABC, ABC
Best Horror/Thriller TrailerByte for a TV/Streaming Series
- Terror on Tubi "Halloween Countdown", Fox Broadcasting/Tubi, AV Squad
- Terror on Tubi "Scream", Fox Broadcasting/Tubi, AV Squad
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Under 2 minutes)
- Ambulance: FPV Drone Featurette, Universal, SunnyBoy Entertainment
- CODA "What Is CODA?", Apple TV+, The Refinery
- House of Gucci "House of Scott", MGM Studios/United Artists Releasing, The Fabulous Group
- The Bad Guys "A Look Inside", Universal Pictures/Dreamworks Animation, The Fabulous Group
- The Batman "Becoming Catwoman", Warner Brothers, SunnyBoy Entertainment
Best BTS/EPK for a Feature Film (Over 2 minutes)
- CODA "Real Coda Audience Reaction", Apple TV+, The Refinery
- Luca "Evolution of a World", Disney+, Create Advertising Group
- Respect "A Look Inside", MGM Studios/United Artists Releasing, The Fabulous Group
- Summer of Soul "Soul Searching", FOX Searchlight, SunnyBoy Entertainment
- Top Gun: Maverick "Ground To Air", Paramount Pictures, Jamestown Productions
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Under 2 minutes)
- Loki "Mischief", Disney+, ZEALOT
- Peacemaker, HBO, Mob Scene
- See: Season 2 "First Look", Apple TV+, Jamestown Productions
- Slow Horses: Season 1 "Insults", Apple TV+, Framework
- Women of the Movement "Mobley Tribute", ABC, ABC
Best BTS/EPK for a TV/Streaming Series (Over 2 minutes)
- Dopesick: Inside The Series "David vs. Goliath Featurette", Hulu Originals, Hulu Originals
- Foundation: Season 1 "Building An Empire", Apple TV+, Jamestown Productions
- Ted Lasso: Season 2 "The Lasso Way", Apple TV+, Outpost Media
- The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey "Book To Screen", Apple TV+, Trailer Park
- The Nevers: Creating The Nevers "Walking on Water", HBO
Best Title/Credit Sequence for a Feature Length Film
- Horror Noire, Stephen Krystek
Best Title/Credit Sequence for a TV/Streaming Series
- Het Jaar Van Fortuyn, Hollands Licht/AVROTROS, Intermission Film
- The Flight Attendant: Season 2, Warner Bros. Worldwide TV Marketing
Best Radio/Audio Spot (For a Feature Film or TV/Streaming Series)
- Don't Look Up "Hotline", Netflix, MOTIVE Creative
- The Guilty "Phone Call", Netflix, GrandSon
- WeCrashed "WeDream", Apple TV+, Tiny Hero
- West Side Story "Mambo", Walt Disney Studios, Tiny Hero
h/t Variety