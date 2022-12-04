The Batman Fan Art Imagines Viggo Mortensen as Black Mask for Sequel

Warner Bros. Discovery had a great month in November after they revealed that Henry Cavill was returning as Superman and that there have been writers pitching a Man of Steel sequel. We also found out that James Gunn and Peter Safran would become the new co-CEO's of the newly minted DC Studios, and they're currently hard at work developing a ten year plan. While the new co-CEO's focus might be the main DC Universe, Matt Reeves is still hard at work expanding the universe that he started with The Batman. There's currently a series focusing on Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and there's also a series focusing on the GCPD as well as one set in Arkham Asylum in the works for HBO Max. The studio recently signed Reeves to an overall deal, so it seems that we'll be seeing more of that universe. The Batman sequel is currently being written and fans have been pitching who they think should be the villain. One fan seems to think that Viggo Mortensen should have a shot at playing Black Mask in The Batman 2.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a design that imagines Mortensen as Black Mask for The Batman 2. In the fan art, the actor gets Black Mask's classic look equipped with a burgundy suit. Ewan McGregor recently played the character in the Margot Robbie-led Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While there's no word on who will be the villain of the sequel, this idea is enough to get Batman fans excited. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of November and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

