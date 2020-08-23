The Batman Reveals First Look at Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman

:heavy_multiplication_x:

The first look at DC's latest femme fatale has officially arrived. Warner Bros. has officially debuted a first look at Zoe Kravitz in costume as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, who will be making her big-screen debut in 2021's The Batman. The first look came during Saturday's virtual DC Fandome convention, which featured an appearance from The Batman director Matt Reeves and some of the film's cast. This answers some long-standing questions surrounding Kravitz's costume.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Kravitz will be the latest actress to step into the role of Catwoman, with Julie Newmar, Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Anne Hathaway being just a few of the actresses to bring the character to life.

"It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves," Kravitz explained in a previous interview. "If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world."

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader, with Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

“I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why... I just really wanted it.” Pattinson said in a previous interview. “I love the kind of history of the part. I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes... I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

