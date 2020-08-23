The Batman: New Look at Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne

✖

DC FanDome has blown fans away basically all of Saturday, and it is set to end things on a pretty epic high note with a panel for The Batman. The first official footage from the highly-anticipated standalone movie will be shared by director and co-writer Matt Reeves, and gave an indication of what fans can expect. Among all of this will be multiple looks at the film's titular character, Bruce Wayne/Batman, portrayed by Robert Pattinson. The looks at Pattinson have already caused a bit of a stir on social media, with many embracing his "emo" aesthetic for the character.

If you're excited about these, wait till you see what we have for you in #TheBatman panel at #DCFanDome starting at 5:30 PST. pic.twitter.com/hzSm4zV7i0 — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 22, 2020

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

"I think sometimes the downsides — which I’ve definitely thought about — the downsides kind of seem like upsides," Pattinson said of the film in a recent interview. "I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character. I was watching the making of Batman & Robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it’s sort of been done, that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been already covered. And that’s in [1997]."

"And then there’s Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck’s one. And then I was thinking, it’s fun when more and more ground has been covered," Pattinson continued. "Like, where is the gap? You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think, 'Where’s my opening?' And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that. There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy."

What do you think of the latest look at Robert Pattinson's Batman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.