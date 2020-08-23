The Batman Trailer Riles Twilight Fans Over a Familiar Scene

The Batman has brought its trailer to light, and it has some fans seeing Robert Pattinson in a new light. The star has made a name for himself in recent years with hits like The Lighthouse, Good Time, and Tenant as it nears release. Over the years, Pattinson has become a beloved star to many, and he has fans who've supported him from long ago when he fronted the Twilight movie saga. And after seeing him as Batman, some Twilight fans see a similarity between Bruce Wayne and Edward Cullen.

Or rather, they see a similar scene between the stars' movies. The first trailer for The Batman has some Twilight fans revisiting the first movie, and they are wondering if the reel meant to reference one of Edward's most iconic saves.

You can see the reactions in the slides below, but Twilight fans might be able to guess the moment in question. The Batman features a short scene in its trailer that shows Pattinson as Bruce Wayne at a dinner. A car comes careening through the building, and Bruce whips around to find a woman in the vehicle's way before rushing to save her. Bruce all but tackles her to the ground in his rush... and that is what Edward did to Bella Swan in Twilight.

In the supernatural flick, fans watched Edward save Bella from a rogue truck in the high school of their parking lot. The vampire stopped the car from slamming into Bella with his hand, and the event led the heroine to sleuth into his true identity. This scene is similar enough to the one in The Batman trailer that fans are geeking out. But as for whether the scenes are meant to be parallels - well, you need to ask director Matt Reeves. Pattinson isn't the biggest fan of Twilight, after all...

