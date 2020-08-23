The Batman: Matt Reeves Details the Process of Designing Batmobile and Batcave

✖

The Batman’s Matt Reeves detailed the process of designing the Batmobile and Batcave. DC FanDome brought fans their first intense look at the upcoming film and the Caped Crusader’s ride is looking beastly. During the panel for the film, Reeves described the process of coming up with the Batmobile and Batcave. When it comes to The Dark Knight, you have to bring your A-game on all fronts. That means all the toys have to be up to snuff as well. The director is a longtime devotee of the character so he understands that essential fact. Many an interpretation of Batman has fallen flat because of the costume not connecting or the Batmobile looking a little off. In the trailer released today, fans seemed pleased about the development the team has done on the iconic bits of Batman’s arsenal.

“One of the things you have to do is you have to design a bat suit, you have to design a Batmobile you have to have a Batcave you have to have that like all of the things that he's going to have,” Reeves detailed. “And so, you know, for me that's been one of the exciting things and that happened even before we were quite done with the last iteration of the script you know we don't, we've already gone through passes and it was quite clear what the vision of the world was being while I'm writing.”

“This Batcave, the Batmobile, and the bat suit, they took a long time, you know… And we, we worked in the designing of it again, as I was writing in the idea of him being able to fight in it,” he continued. “And so they started illustrating and I'd say, I'd say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part's a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like that.”

“That's the incredible candy, right? like the telling of the story is the hard work and trying to make sure that you're doing the right thing, Reeves added. “And then when you get to dive into the idea of this car that again feels connected to this version of the character a grounded version of the character, this is something that he built and to try and look at those kinds of rough seams and imagine how that works. It's a, it's been incredible sort of gift to be able to do that.”

He added, “I actually already have a production designer on and so he would be sending as I'm writing scenes I might send stuff to James and he's like, oh, what about this for a Batcave and so yes we had to build a set for it, but I think it's an incredibly original and different set, I think it's gonna be really fun for discovery.”

