The Beatles Biopics From Sam Mendes Rumored to Star Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan

The Beatles biopic project is starting to Come Together. In February, Sony Pictures announced that Sam Mendes, the Oscar-winning director of American Beauty, is developing four distinct theatrical Beatles movies — one from each band member's point-of-view – that will intersect to "tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history." And it sounds like the as-yet-untitled Beatles biopics have found the Fab Four.

According to insider Jeff Sneider in his newsletter "The InSneider," Sony has cast Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness) as John Lennon, Oscar nominee Paul Mescal (Aftersun) as Paul McCartney, Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) as Ringo Starr, and Charlie Rowe (Slow Horses) as George Harrison.

Sony Pictures Entertainment is financing and will release all four Beatles movies into theaters across the globe in 2027. The order and release dates haven't been announced, but Sony has described the four-movie slate as "innovative and groundbreaking."

Mendes, whose credits include Road to Perdition, 1917, and the James Bond sequels Skyfall and Spectre, is directing and producing via his Neal Street Productions with Pippa Harris (Away We Go) and Julie Pastor (Empire of Light) for Neal Street. Jeff Jones, CEO of the Beatles-founded Apple Corps and executive producer of The Beatles: Get Back docu-series, is the executive producer.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles – Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of the late John Lennon and George Harrison – have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

"I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," Mendes said when announcing the Beatles biopic project.



"We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time," added Harris. "To have The Beatles' and Apple Corps' blessing to do this is an immense privilege. From our first meeting with Tom Rothman and Elizabeth Gabler, it was clear that they shared both our passion and ambition for this project, and we can't think of a more perfect home than Sony Pictures."



"I know I speak for our CEO Tony Vinciquerra, who was instrumental in making this happen, and every Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group colleague around the world when I say: 'yeah, yeah, yeah!'" Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. "Theatrical movie events today must be culturally seismic. Sam's daring, large-scale idea is that and then some. Pairing his premiere filmmaking team, with the music and the stories of four young men who changed the world, will rock audiences all over the globe. We are deeply grateful to all parties and look forward ourselves to breaking some rules with Sam's uniquely artistic vision."