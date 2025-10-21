The Best Horror Movie of 2025 Is Returning to Theaters (& It’s Perfectly Timed)

2025 has proven to be a phenomenal year for horror. Recently, The Conjuring: Last Rites shattered franchise records, ultimately tipping the genre’s domestic box office past the $1 billion mark for the year, thanks to brand recognition. That followed the August debut of Weapons, the highly anticipated second feature from Barbarian director Zach Cregger, which surprised everyone with a powerful $42.5 million opening. Yet, even with that stiff competition, the undisputed champion of horror this year is Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller, Sinners. After its celebrated April release, the film became a cultural touchstone, earning widespread acclaim and turning into a box office sensation with a global haul of over $367 million — a huge achievement for an original IP. For fans who thought its theatrical run was over, Sinners is preparing for one last bite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just in time for the Halloween season, Sinners is officially returning to theaters for a special engagement. The critically acclaimed film will be re-released in select IMAX theaters for an exclusive one-week run, beginning October 30th and ending November 5th. This perfectly timed event gives audiences who may have missed its initial run a chance to finally see the year’s most talked-about horror film on the biggest screen possible. It also offers returning fans the opportunity to re-experience the vampire epic in the premium large format it was originally shot for, promising an even more immersive and terrifying viewing.

Sinners Is a Movie Well-Worth the Trip to Theaters

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The overwhelming critical and commercial success of Sinners is a testament to its bold vision and perfect execution. For starters, the film is anchored by a powerhouse performance from Michael B. Jordan, who takes on the challenging dual roles of twin brothers, Smoke and Stack. His portrayal of two distinct individuals returning to their Mississippi hometown in the Jim Crow-era South to escape their past, only to confront a supernatural evil, has been widely praised and generated considerable Oscar buzz. The phenomenal ensemble cast, which includes Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo, further elevates the material, grounding the historical and supernatural horror with deeply human performances.

What truly cements Sinners as a must-see theatrical event is its masterful use of sound and music. The film features a blues-infused score by Coogler’s frequent collaborator, Ludwig Göransson, which functions as the beating heart of the narrative. One musical sequence at the film’s midpoint has been singled out by critics as one of the most memorable movie moments of 2025 — and rightfully so.

Finally, Sinners film was shot with IMAX 70mm cameras, and its initial run in the format was so popular that it received a prior re-release in May after being pushed out by other blockbusters. As such, this upcoming Halloween re-release in IMAX offers the definitive way to experience the film, allowing audiences to fully appreciate the stunning visuals and the complex soundscape that make Sinners a modern horror masterpiece.

What makes Sinners the best horror movie of 2025 for you? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!