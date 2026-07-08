The Best Terminator Movie Is Returning to Theaters, & It’s A Rare Must-See in 3D

The original summer blockbuster is coming back to theaters in 4K and 3D, shattering a 35-year-old record in the process. With bombastic special effects, CGI that still looks amazing three decades later, and a culture-wide advertising and merchandizing push, Terminator 2 all but invented the summer blockbuster. When it comes back to theaters this summer, just in time for the franchise’s 35th anniversary, it’s set to crunch an all-time viewership record like a skull beneath a merciless steel foot.

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James Cameron just announced that T2 will return to theaters on August 28 – touting the new release will be in 4K. However, for fans who want to experience all their favorite quips and explosions like they’re in the middle of the blast zone (who doesn’t?) it will also release in 3D. With the income from the re-release, T2 is likely to permanently secure its record as highest-grossing Terminator film to date, even unadjusted for 35 years of inflation.

35 Years, 6 Films, And Still Champion

Image Courtesy of Tri-Star Pictures

T2 is the defining title of Terminator franchise. Of the $1.4 billion Terminator films have earned to date across 6 films, T2‘s $520 million box office represents more than a third. Its nearest competitors, Terminator 3 and the less-than-beloved Terminator: Genisys, are almost $100 million behind.

If fans flock to the August re-release – and every release of T2 to date has brought in packed crowds – T2 will likely put up a box office take significant enough to extend its lead as the most successful film of the franchise, despite more recent films’ bigger budgets, expansive marketing, and more than 3 decades of inflation. At the end of the day, Terminator 2 may be the best popcorn-munching action blockbuster ever made. To date, the other films in the series just can’t measure up. Not to mention, with premium formats, such as the aforementioned 3D version, that lead becomes even more extensive. While fans might scoff at the idea of seeing Judgement Day in 3D, it’s important to remember the film was directed by James Cameron – and the filmmaker would return to the franchise a few years later, reuniting with the T2 cast for the T2 3-D:Battle Across Time ride at Universal Studios.

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So, while Cameron might not have shot T2 in 3D, there are plenty of sequences in the film that lend themselves to the format – and it wouldn’t be long before Cameron fully embraced it.

35 Years Old and Still The Ultimate Blockbuster

It’s hard to overstate the impact Terminator 2 had on filmmaking and pop culture. While action-packed big-budget summer blockbusters have been a thing since Jaws, T2 may be the ultimate expression of the form. The movie set expectations for thrilling performances, top-flight effects, and inescapable marketing blitzes for decades to come.

One of T2’s biggest contributions to film is the widespread and well-received use of CGI effects. Robert Patrick’s shapeshifting villain is rightly legendary – three decades later, the effects are still startlingly effective, buttressing Patrick’s wry, stone-faced performance. Even comparatively incidental special effects have been lauded, with scientists describing T2’s opening nuclear explosion as one of the most realistic in movies. Add those effects to a great central cast featuring Arnie at his most epic, Edward Furlong’s textbook 90’s-tween wisecracks, Sarah Connor setting the post-Alien standard for badass female leads, and all the delights of car chases and big fiery explosions, and you have the movie that still defines the modern blockbuster three decades on.