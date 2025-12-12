One of 2025’s Best Movies Finally Started Streaming for the First Time

What’s the biggest sports movie in the history of the box office? It’s a bit of a trick question, because the sport at the heart of the answer isn’t football, baseball, or one of the other contemporary team sports we tend to think of when we talk about this movie genre. Believe it or not, the biggest sports movie of all time is actually about auto racing, specifically the most popular form of auto racing in the world: Formula 1.

Apple and Warner Bros. released F1: The Movie into theaters this summer to not only great reviews, but also a mammoth victory at the box office. Brad Pitt and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski teamed up to rake in $631 million globally, and now that mega-hit is finally coming to streaming.

F1 is now available to stream at home, having just been added to the Apple TV lineup this week. The movie is streaming on the service ad-free with a subscription and, if you don’t have Apple TV, there is almost always a free trial.

F1: The Movie Was One Of 2025’s Biggest Movies

Despite being produced by a streamer like Apple, F1: The Movie has been given a surprisingly long exclusive theatrical window. It initially hit theaters back in June, meaning that it got a full six months between its big screen release and its small screen debut. You don’t see that too often, especially with streaming services involved.

In addition to its major success at the box office, F1: The Movie was also a hit with critics, earning an 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie got a lot of favorable comparison’s to Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, at least when it comes to the high speed thrills. The Top Gun sequel was lauded for its fighter jet filming and stunts, putting audiences inside the cockpit in ways we haven’t seen before. He did the same thing with F1, only inside the death-defying open wheel race cars.

Brad Pitt stars in F1 as Sonny Hayes, a journeyman driver near the end of his career, whose big break in racing was snatched away due to injury years prior. His old racing pal (Javier Bardem) is now the owner of an F1 team and needs a fill-in driver to keep things afloat for the second half of the season. Between Sonny and the team’s budding star, Joshua Pierce (Damson Idris), they need to find a way to stay out of the basement of the F1 rankings, but conflicts between the two of them make that sometimes seem impossible. The only one able to keep things afloat is the team’s technical director, Kate McKenna (Kerry Condon), who also catches the eye of Sonny.

As far as the story goes, F1 is pretty by the book for a sports or racing movie, but the racing itself is really what sets it apart. A lot of that high-speed action is go good you’ll forget about whatever issues with the script you might have.

Are you going to be watching F1 this weekend, now that it’s available to stream? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!