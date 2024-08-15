The Bikeriders 4K Blu-ray Review

The Bikeriders had something of a complicated journey to the big screen over the last year or so, with Disney deciding to pull it from its planned awards season released after it had already screened at festivals. The film was ultimately sold to Focus and hit theaters earlier in the summer. Now, in the middle of August, Universal has sent The Bikeriders home with a new 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray release.

The Film

The Bikeriders is the latest film from Mud writer/director Jeff Nichols, and it’s inspired by a book of photography from Danny Lyon chronicling a Chicago motorcycle club in the 1960s and 1970s. The film stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy, as well as Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, Damon Herriman, and Norman Reedus. Mike Faist plays a fictionalized version of Danny Lyon.

This movie plays less like a 1960s Sons of Anarchy and more like a rougher, more violent American Graffiti. At its heart, The Bikeriders is more about the ride — pun intended — than the destination. It’s wisely told through the eyes of Comer’s Kathy, the wife of Butler’s Benny, allows viewers a way into the complicated world of the Vandals.

While not necessarily the best movie of 2024 so far, The Bikeriders is one that you can’t help but want to revisit after watching. It’s all about the phenomenal 1960s aesthetic and the lights out performances from everyone in the case. Comer steals the show, but top to bottom everyone feels lived-in and unique. The Bikeriders even has brief appearance from beloved character actor Shea Whigham, who consistently makes everything he’s in even better.

The Disc

Not only is The Bikeriders a movie about the 1960s, but it’s also based on photographs taken in that era, creating a specific look that’s tough to replicate. Nichols got as close as possible shooting the entire thing on film. That wonderful look from the theater translates beautifully to Universal’s 4K disc. It has that throwback look, especially when the motorcycles are on screen, but it still feels like a presentation for a movie released in 2024. The balance between old and new strikes such a dynamic picture, setting it apart from most other recent releases.

As good as the picture is, the Dolby Atmos track is somehow even better. From the crunching of a fist hitting a face to the rumble of a swarm of bikes passing by, every element of this track is stunning. The Bikeriders also has a great soundtrack that perfectly compliments the sound, neither overpowering the other.

The Features

There aren’t a ton of additional features on The Bikeriders home release, but the ones that are included are excellent. The film comes with a feature commentary from Nichols, and commentaries remain my favorite element of home releases. If they include one, it always means a bump up in my book.

Aside of Nichols’ commentary, The Bikeriders also includes three featurettes. One focuses on the trio of lead characters, one examines the period of the film, and the other takes you behind the scenes with the writer/director. All of them are solid, though it feels like there could maybe be just a little more there.

The Verdict

The Bikeriders is an excellent movie from an excellent filmmaker, and Universal has done right by it with an excellent physical release. It could use a little more on the feature side, but what we get here is still more than a lot of contemporary releases, and they all compliment the movie well.

As far as new movies are concerned, The Bikeriders is one of the better 4K releases of 2024 to this point.

The Bikeriders 4K UHD Blu-ray is available now. A copy was provided for the purpose of this review.