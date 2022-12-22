New The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse Clip for Apple TV+ Movie Released (Exclusive)

There are a number of holiday-themed films that highlight the sentiments of the season that audiences have been checking out in the lead-up to Christmas, but with the event just days away, some audiences might be wrapping up their seasonal celebrations. Luckily, Apple TV+ still has surprises in store for its subscribers, as the animated film The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse is set to premiere on the service this weekend. You can check out an exclusive clip from the new film above before The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse premieres on Apple TV+ on December 25th.

A story of kindness, friendship, courage, and hope for viewers of all ages in a heart-warming, classically animated film based on Charlie Mackesy's book, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse. The poignant and heartfelt journey follows the unlikely friendship of a boy, a mole, a fox, and a horse traveling together in the boy's search for home.

The film, featuring Mackesy's distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars BAFTA Award winner Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) as The Mole, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Idris Elba (Luther) as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne (All Things Bright and Beautiful) as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy.

Matthew Freud presents a Charlie Mackesy film, produced by Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Cara Speller (Love, Death & Robots, Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Rocket & Groot) of NoneMore Productions and Emmy Award winner J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella of Bad Robot Productions. Directed by Peter Baynton (The Tiger Who Came To Tea) and Charlie Mackesy, the film is adapted from the original book in collaboration with Jon Croker (Paddington 2). The film is executive produced by Jony Ive and Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). Original score by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge, performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and conducted by Geoff Alexander. The film is presented in partnership with the BBC, who will premiere The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse in the UK, with the film available on Apple TV+ outside of the UK, this Christmas.

