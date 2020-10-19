The Boys Fan Turns Chris Evans Into Homelander

✖

Even though Antony Starr has been highly lauded as Homelander in Amazon's The Boys, the internet can't but help itself sometimes. In the world of superhero cinema, there's always that one lingering thought — the "What if?" effect. You know the one, what if Actor X could play Role Y? That was certainly the case with one deepfake video that went viral ten times over this week.

Instead of Starr in the role of the cutthroat villain, one dedicated The Boys fan — Redditor u/d4danger — replaced the star with Captain America mainstay Chris Evans. The edit is so good, in fact, it looks like it was ripped straight from Amazon Prime. You can see it for yourself below.

While most would consider Homelander to be the worst of the worst, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke says Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy is going to be much, much worse, even hinting the supe could serve as a role model of sorts to Homelander.

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs]," Kripke recently told Variety. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."

Ackles will join the series for the first time in its third season, reuniting with Kripke after the two previously worked on Supernatural together. When announcing Ackles' casting, Kripke had a similar tone, saying: "Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

If Antony Starr were to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who would you like to see him play? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!