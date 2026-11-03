The Cat in the Hat Team Reveal the Art of a Great Fart Joke, And That South Park Helped [EXCLUSIVE]

Though a new movie based on The Cat in the Hat may have fans of the classic Dr. Seuss book assuming they’ll be seeing the same things the story has always offered, the new Warner Bros. Pictures Animation movie is making some big changes to the idea. On top of giving parents something to enjoy with Bill Hader’s titular cat and his “job” at the Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC, the new movie also goes out of its way to make sure that it doesn’t waste the chance to deploy a great fart joke.

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Speaking with ComicBook, we asked co-writer and co-director Alessandro Carloni about the art of making a crass joke like that work in the new film, but to Carloni’s credit, he was quick to point out that almost all of the fart jokes in the movie came from his co-writer and co-director, Erica Rivinoja, who simply added, “I love that you turn to him.”

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“I do have to admit the fact that we have a wonderfully reversed gender stereotype in our movie because when you find yourself laughing at a fart joke. It’s not the boy director-writer who did it; it’s the girl director-writer who did it. She is the queen of fart jokes,” Carloni said. He went on to reveal how the two of them would work together on the script for The Cat in the Hat, writing pages that they’d give to the other and then collaborate on making them work.

“Often you hide jokes in there for each other. Maybe not meant for the movie but because you want to make each other laugh, but slowly, as we make each other laugh, sometimes we discover… ‘Let’s try this one on screen,’” Carloni said. “And we kind of ended up pushing slightly more mature, slightly more edgy comedy jokes and to just allow ourselves to discover the tone, because the worst thing you can do for kids’ movies is to try to dumb it down, to make it for kids, and same thing for comedy. So in the effort to make each other laugh, especially being able to make someone like Erica laugh is such an honor for me, you just end up getting so excited about.”

Rivinoja, the queen of fart jokes as Carloni put it, simply added, “We love a fart joke, and I know kids love fart jokes too. But I do think that we tried to make them a little bit more sophisticated as far as fart jokes go, you know, calling out, hey, we’re making a fart joke right now, which I think is so fun and silly.”

Bill Hader offered some further insight into the fart joke science with The Cat in the Hat, revealing that he’s known and worked with Erica Rivinoja since they worked together on South Park, noting he wasn’t surprised at all that the script was both funny and also had fart jokes in it.

“She’s one of the funniest writers around. So yeah, I was not surprised how funny it was,” Hader added, noting how quick she was to talk about the fart gags with him. “Out of the gate, before I even read the script, she was like, ‘There’s a lot of fart jokes in it. Let me just get to them real quick.’”

The Cat in the Hat opens this Friday, November 6.