The Conjuring Franchise Finds Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson Replacements for New Movie

The Conjuring franchise ran into a major problem last year. September of 2025 saw the release of The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth film in the main series but also a movie fully billed as the final chapter. As any horror movie fan who has been around the block will tell you, any franchise that makes a declarative statement like this in a movie is destined to make sure it’s not the end (Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street both famously did this). History repeated itself, and The Conjuring: Last Rites became the biggest film in the franchise with almost $500 million globally.

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As a result, The Conjuring franchise was far from over thanks to this success. Though the plan was always for spinoffs to continue, now there was proof that audiences still wanted more of the main films. WB and New Line found a way around it, though, and decided to do the exact inverse, telling the first story in the series after telling the last. The Conjuring: First Communion is set to arrive next year, and now WB has confirmed (via Deadline) the new actors that will step into the roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren, with Garrett Wareing and Amanda Fix replacing Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

The Conjuring: First Communion Finds New Ed and Lorraine Warren

These two names may not immediately ring bells for some fans, but for genre connoisseurs, they might be familiar. Garrett Wareing has appeared in a handful of projects fans may have seen, starring in Independence Day: Resurgence and the hit supernatural drama Manifest, with his most recent hit being 2025’s The Long Walk, playing one of the characters who goes the distance the longest in the Stephen King adaptation. Amanda Fix, on the other hand, has slightly fewer credits but just as dynamic a genre focus, starring in the Orphan Black: Echoes revival series as well as the upcoming Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma film from director Jane Schoenbrun.

To that end, it seems like Warner Bros. and New Line have found a pair of young stars who have genre experience and could easily step into the role of the Warrens in their earliest days as paranormal investigators. The big test for the film, though, will be how audiences respond to new actors playing these two characters for an entire film. The Conjuring: Last Rites previously had major flashback sequences with a young Ed and Lorraine, with actors Madison Lawlor and Orion Smith playing them, both of whom expressed interest in returning to their characters.

On one hand, it could easily be argued that films in The Conjuring franchise are beloved by the audience because they’re a distinct horror cinematic universe, with films guaranteed to offer a fresh scare and connect to other movies that they already like. On the other hand, the mainline Conjuring movies that previously starred Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are among the highest-grossing in the series. The audience identifies those two as the beating heart of the franchise rather than, say, Annabelle, the haunted doll.

Franchise newcomer Rodrigue Huart is set to direct the new movie, with screenwriting team Richard Naing & Ian B. Goldberg penning the script. Though the director is making his first mark on the franchise, the writers have already done so, penning both The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Nun II. The pair also wrote another horror hit, 2016’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe.

To that end, fans should have no fear with regard to the script, but it does beg the question that, in addition to actors who aren’t Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga starring as the characters, will audiences actually be interested in seeing the “first” story of the Warrens? The franchise has routinely batted around teases of the pair’s early days, retconning what their first case even was multiple times. As a result, will fans be confused and not show up? Or is The Conjuring a bulletproof horror vehicle that will contribute to the genre’s continued success at the box office?