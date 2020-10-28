The Craft: Legacy Director Teases Developing Another Sequel

✖

This weekend, horror fans will have a chance to check out The Craft: Legacy, a new Blumhouse feature that serves as a sequel to the 1996 cult classic The Craft. While fans of the franchise might not unequivocally be on board with the idea of a follow-up, it's hard to deny that Legacy carries the torch of the original film -- and according to its writer and director, it might not be the final installment in the franchise. During an appearance on Bloody Disgusting's The Boo Crew Podcast, Legacy writer-director Zoe Lister-Jones addressed the possibility of writing and directing a third film, and called it a "dream" scenario.

“We don’t know [if we’ll get to make another]. That’s really for the people to decide,” Lister-Jones explained. “I do [have ideas]. And I always had imagined… I sort of wrote this film with a third in mind. But yeah. We’ll see how this one goes.”

“I think it would be such a dream for all of us to work together again," Lister-Jones continued. "It truly was a magical experience. And I think really transformative for all of us. So it would be incredible to reunite and get in there again with all of these incredible women.”

Of course, there's the question of whether or not the success of The Craft: Legacy will earn a third film, as the sequel has earned a relatively negative response from critics over the past few days. Of course, there's still a chance that Legacy could evolve into a similar sort of cult classic as the original film, but it will remain to be seen if that is the case.

Written and directed by Lister-Jones, The Craft: Legacy stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. Blumhouse and Red Wagon Entertainment are producing the film for Columbia Pictures.

"I feel like in order to make it seem culturally relevant, they need to do something [new] and do it quite well. They just can't pick it up where it left off and it's all of our kids or something," The Craft star Robin Tunney previously shared with ComicBook.com. "Generations of people have watched it. It's the idea of somebody just trying to monetize that and not caring if it's good or not would be sad. I would love to do it if I thought it was going to be cool. I'm so proud of the fact that I was in a movie that has been loved by so many generations of people and watched at so many sleepovers. It's an honor."

The Craft: Legacy is now available on Video On Demand.