The Creator Reveals New Photos of John David Washington

After directing two major franchise films in Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, filmmaker Gareth Edwards returned to his own original stories for his next project. That new film is called The Creator, and the first trailer garnered a ton of excitement after it dropped online earlier this year. Movie fans are excited to see what the new sci-fi epic has in store. While The Creator doesn’t hit theaters for a couple more months, some new photos of the film’s protagonist have arrived.

For its next issue, Total Film released a couple of exclusive images featuring John David Washington’s character, who is the lead of the film. One of the new images shows Washington on camera, while the other is from behind the scenes.

In addition to sharing the photos, Total Film published part of an interview with Edwards, in which he talks about the “guerrilla style” of filmmaking he used when shooting The Creator.

“If you do a low-budget film, and you write the pros and cons out of having no money, you just swap them over when you do a high-budget film: everything that was easy becomes hard, and everything that was hard becomes easy,” Edwards said. “So the ultimate goal is, how do you get both things easy? It’s not as simple as just doing a mid-level budget film.”

“We were guerrilla at times,” Edwards continued. “We got down to just a few of us. We went to the top of the Himalayas, and it was just me, John David, a camera guy, and Jim [Spencer], who was the line producer on Monsters as well. We didn’t even have sound at times. We went to Indonesia, Nepal, Japan, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand. I was really impressed with Oren [Soffer, the director of photography who took over from Greig Fraser].”

What Is The Creator About?

Washington stars in The Creator as an ex-special forces agent named Joshua, who is grieving the disappearance of his wife. In the middle of a war between humans and artificial intelligence, Joshua is hired to hunt down and killed a being known as the Creator, the architect of the AI who has the power to end the war, as well as mankind itself.

In addition to Washington, the film stars Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney. Edwards wrote the script with Chris Weitz and produced the film alongside Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

The Creator is set to arrive in theaters on September 29th.