Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Breaks Even at Global Box Office

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters, and it’s one of many films that has underperformed at the box office recently. The fifth Indy film has done much better than The Flash, and it’s not exactly doing poorly at the box office, but it certainly hasn’t been a success when you consider how much the movie cost to make. In fact, after three weekends, the movie has finally made back its budget. According to Collider, the film has now earned $302 million, which finally matches the $300 million it cost to make.

As Collider points out, it will be difficult for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to earn Lucasfilm much of a profit at this stage, especially with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One now playing in theaters, and Barbie and Oppenheimer being released next week.

Tom Cruise Supporting Summer Movies:

When it comes to seeing movies on the big screen, no one advocates for movie theaters more than Tom Cruise. The star made a big deal about Tenet when theaters re-opened during the pandemic, and he recently gushed over The Flash. However, The Flash has done much worse at the box office than Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Ahead of the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise took it upon himself to plug all of the big summer films.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie,” Cruise wrote on Twitter.

The actor’s post even prompted a lovely response from Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie.

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm’s latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford’s final appearance as the iconic archeologist.