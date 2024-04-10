The Crow Reboot With Bill Skarsgård Delayed Until August

The long awaited reboot of The Crow has had a tumultuous journey to the screen, going through multiple directors and stars over the years. Director Rupert Sanders and star Bill Skarsgård are going to be the ones to take the project across the finished line, but they'll have to wait a couple months longer than expected to actually see the film make its theatrical debut.

On Tuesday afternoon, just a day before its big presentation at CinemaCon 2024, Lionsgate announced a slew of changes to its upcoming theatrical schedule. One of those changes saw The Crow pushed back to August, though that move is one that fans of the reboot should be excited about.

The Crow was initially slated to hit theaters on June 7th. It will now arrive on August 23rd. Sony's Bad Boys: Ride or Die is also scheduled for a June 7th release, so this change means The Crow will move away from some very stiff competition. On August 23rd, The Crow will open against Amazon MGM's Blink Twice and Sony's The Forge, neither of which carry the same popularity as the Bad Boys franchise.

This take on The Crow is a reimagining of the story told in the 1994 cult classic film from director Alex Proyas. That film starred Brandon Lee in the lead role, though he was tragically killed near the end of production due to an on-set accident.

Skarsgård stars in The Crow as Eric Draven, a man who returns to the land of the living to get revenge after he and his lover are ruthlessly murdered. The film also stars FKA Twigs and Danny Huston and it's based on the James O'Barr comic of the same name. You can check out the official synopsis for The Crow below!

"Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

Are you looking forward to checking out The Crow in theaters this August? Let us know in the comments!