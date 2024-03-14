The Crow Reboot Reveals First Trailer for Upcoming Adaptation

The new take on the material is set to hit theaters on June 7th.

The spirit of The Crow flies again in a new adaptation of Eric Draven's tale of revenge, with this summer's The Crow getting its first trailer. The first photos from the upcoming adaptation of the James O'Barr comic earned mixed reactions when they landed online earlier this year, with this new trailer likely an attempt to build more excitement for the experience, especially given how passionate fans remain about the original 1994 The Crow starring Brandon Lee. You can check out the first trailer for the new The Crow below before it lands in theaters on June 7th.

In the story, Eric Draven and his fiancée Shelly are attacked and killed by a gang of thugs, with the supernatural spirit of The Crow resurrecting Eric as he stalks and kills his attackers one by one.

The new The Crow stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs as Eric and Shelly, respectively, and also stars Danny Huston, Laura Birn, Sami Bouajila, and Jordan Bolger. Rupert Evans directed the picture from a script by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider.

You can see the trailer below.

The first adaptation of the story starred Brandon Lee, with the experience set to be his breakout role, though he tragically died in an on-set accident. While The Crow might not have reached the same popularity as other comic book predecessors like Superman or Batman, it earned a passionate following, thanks in large part to Lee's performance.

The nature of the concept in the source material allowed new characters to be embodied by the spirit of The Crow, with Vincent Pérez starring in 1996's The Crow: City of Angels, Eric Mabius starring in 2000's The Crow: Salvation, and Edward Furlong starring in The Crow: Wicked Prayer.

While none of those films earned the same success as the debut film, producer on this new The Crow Sam Pressman previously shared that this new take on the material could potentially launch a franchise.

"The Crow has been a very central and integral part of our company and I'm really proud of the progress and the work that has been done," Pressman shared with Deadline. "I think the movie is just going to blow people away. Our partners want to approach it in a very 360 way, whether it be video games, an animated series, or a universe, but it's got this cosmic legacy that can expand beyond a singular story."

