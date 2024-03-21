Ernie Hudson Reveals Why He Hasn't Watched The Crow Reboot Trailer

A new adaptation of James O'Barr's comic The Crow is set to hit theaters this summer, and while star of the original movie Ernie Hudson admits he's a fan of star Bill Skarsgård and supports the project conceptually, he admits that he hasn't watched the trailer and seemingly won't be watching the film when it is released. Brandon Lee starred as Eric Draven in the original film and tragically died due to an on-set accident, with Hudson and many fans of that original film having a hard time supporting a new take on the material, due to the ways it complicates the legacy of the original. Hudson can next be seen in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which hits theaters on March 22nd.

"I haven't seen it. The actor, who -- I can't think of his name -- is playing the lead, I love and respect," Hudson shared with ComicBook.com in regards to the reboot's recently released trailer. "But, for me, The Crow is Brandon Lee. I can't imagine ... The Crow is many different stories, let's hope they don't try to re-do him, that they do their own thing with it and take it in a different direction. I haven't seen it, I haven't seen any of the other Crow [movies], because [of] what happened to Brandon."

The original The Crow told the story of Eric Draven, who was revived by the spirit of the Crow a year after he and his fiancée had been murdered, with Draven seeking vengeance against those who attacked him. The original movie earned three follow-up films, each of which pivoted to explore other characters who had been killed and subsequently revived, though this new The Crow will once again be telling the story of Eric Draven.

The impact of the original tragedy was so severe, Hudson shared back in 2021 that he had yet to even watch the original The Crow, given the devastating circumstances surrounding its production.

"I can't watch The Crow," Hudson admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. "It breaks my heart, and I can't get past it. So much of it was action stuff, but Brandon and I got a chance to act together."

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire lands in theaters on March 22nd. The Crow arrives in theaters on June 7th.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!