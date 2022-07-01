The Crow Reboot Reportedly Wraps Production

Production on the long-in-development reboot of The Crow has wrapped, meaning that barring a Batgirl-style calamity, the movie is finally going to be a reality. According to The Prague Reporter, the 10-week-long production on The Crow reboot starring It's Bill Skarsgård has wrapped production in Prague. The twist? According to paperwork filed with the Czech Republic, the production was registered as a six-episode TV series, rather than the feature film suggested in previous reports. If true, this would be the first TV adaptation of James O'Barr's beloved comic book, following on the heels of four movies released between 1994 and 2005.

Brandon Lee, the son of Hollywood icon Bruce Lee, starred in the original The Crow movie, and was tragically killed on set of the film when a prop gun misfired. Subsequent films went direct to video and starred Vincent Pérez, Eric Mabius, and Ed Furlong in the title role. As in the comics, the actors have played various different iterations of The Crow, with Eric Draven being one of three.

"It's still very much a live property," James O'Barr during a 2015 panel hosted by ComicBook.com, shortly after one of the times the production fell apart. "The company, Pressman Films, that owns The Crow film and TV rights, licensed it to a studio named Relativity. And Relativity made like a hundred bad movies and lost money so now they're in financial trouble. So the producers are just going to take it to another studio if Relativity can't get backing again. It's going to happen. I talked to Pressman Films a couple of weeks ago and they said within two or three weeks, we should have it placed at a new studio. Because the day Relativity announced that they were having financial problems, there were like a dozen other studios that called about getting The Crow property. it definitely will happen."

The Crow is directed by Rupert Sanders (Foundation, Ghost in the Shell, Snow White and The Huntsman) and written by Zach Baylin (King Richard, upcoming Creed III). Producers are Molly Hassell (Braven, Terminal), Victor Hadida (Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises), John Jencks (Honest Thief, Guns Akimbo), and Edward R. Pressman (American Psycho, The Crow, Wall Street).

