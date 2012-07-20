The Dark Knight Rises Tops IMDb’s User Rated Movies Of 2012

While the Golden Globes might have snubbed The Dark Knight Rises, IMDb users had a very different opinion. The Dark Knight Rises was ranked as the top movie of 2012 as rated by users of IMDb. The rankings were based on the actual ratings by more than 160 million unique monthly users of IMDb.com. According to IMDb, their users liked The Dark Knight Rises because it didn't leave them frustrated or confused. And while The Avengers might have beaten The Dark Knight Rises in box office dollars, The Avengers finished second among the top ten films as rated by IMDb users. The Amazing Spider-Man managed to take fifth place on the list, putting three comic book movies in the top ten. The Dark Knight Rises cast also did well on IMDb's list of the top ten stars of 2012, which was based on the actual page views of the more than 160 million monthly unique users of IMDb.com. Tom Hardy, who played Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, was ranked in the number one spot. Joseph Gordon-Levitt took the number four spot, and Christian Bale took the number five spot. Chris Hemsworth was the only Avenger on the list, taking the number three spot.