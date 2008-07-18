The Dark Knight Is Now Streaming on Netflix

✖

Overnight, the number of streaming services with Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight doubled in size. The beloved Batman film was previously available to stream on HBO Max, alongside quite a few different live-action DC titles. However, with the arrival of March, The Dark Knight was also added to the roster of Netflix, which remains the most popular streaming service on the planet.

If you already had HBO Max, or you own The Dark Knight outright, this news probably doesn't affect you too much. You already had access to the film. But if Netflix is your streaming service of choice, and you don't subscribe to much else, this move was certainly music to your ears.

Not only did Netflix add the likes of Nolan's The Dark Knight to its roster, but it also brough the film's predecessor along for the ride. Batman Begins is also streaming on Netflix, and it has a similar situation to The Dark Knight's. Both films are now streaming at Netflix, but they also both remain on the HBO Max service.

The third film in the trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, is only streaming on HBO Max. So if you're hoping to marathon, Netflix sadly won't be enough.

Here's the full list of titles joining Batman Begins and The Dark Knight on Netflix March 1st:

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Are you glad to see The Dark Knight and Batman Begins back on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!