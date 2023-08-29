The Dark Knight Trilogy Returning to Theaters

The Christian Bale-starring trilogy starting with Batman Begins is one of the most beloved properties in all of superhero cinema, and all three movies are returning to theaters for a very special occasion. Every year, Batman Day is celebrated on September 16th and one cinema chain is celebrating the holiday in a big way. Monday, Showcase Cinemas announced it'd be carrying the Christopher Nolan trilogy next month on Batman Day.

According to a social media post by the theater chain, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises will all have showtimes at select Showcase locations throughout the day on September 16th. It appears most Showcase locations—largely based in the New England region—will have one showing per film in consecutive time slots, allowing Bat-fans to get a ticket to each movie.

Is The Dark Knight still Warner Brothers' highest-grossing movie?

From its release through this year, The Dark Knight remained atop Warner Bros.' charts as the highest grossing film the studio had ever released. The Oscar-winning film, however, was just passed by Greta Gerwig's Barbie earlier this month.

"We have real ambition for the future of our motion picture business in the wake of the creative tour de force and global cultural phenomenon that is Barbie," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during a recent second-quarter earnings call. "While the studio's performance has been challenged in recent years — and they've clearly under-earned their potential — we are taking meaningful steps with respect to the creative direction of both Warner Bros. Pictures Group and DC. And a key facet of this strategy will be to lean into some of our great underutilized storytelling IP. It's been 10 years since we made a stand-alone Superman movie and 9 years since the last Lord of the Rings, for example."

"They'd make two to three of them together with a slate of new original content, and that was the winning formula. We too believe in the power of tentpoles, featuring great IP recognized by people everywhere in the world," Zaslav continued before adding the studio "intends to get back to doing what we know works. While we've still got lots to do, we're very optimistic about the growth potential of this business."

Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy is now streaming on HBO Max.