David Dastmalchian Addresses Dark Knight and The Suicide Squad Multiverse Theory

Last month, David Dastmalchian made his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, Dastmalchian didn't reprise his role as Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) buddy, Kurt. Instead, he voiced Veb, a sentient, pinkish blob whose "ooze" helps the humans understand people in the Quantum Realm. This isn't the first time Dastmalchian has played two characters from the same wide world of comics. Before playing Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2021, Dastmalchian appeared in The Dark Knight as one of Joker's thugs, Thomas Schiff. Dastmalchian recently had a chat with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in honor of his new film, Boston Strangler, and talked about the multiverse theory that comes with playing multiple DC characters.

"There's a theory right there. There's a whole multiverse. I mean, maybe I'll just have to make that movie myself ... It'll be like my own, I'll shoot it on my iPhone," Dastmalchian shared with a laugh. "I don't care if anybody watches. Yeah, my kid, my kids love that. But yeah, as you've acknowledged, I mean, Tommy Schiff, the first time I was ever in a film getting to be in legion with the Joker and be a part of a film, you know, that changed the way we think about cinema and comic book movies all the way through all of the Ant-Man films. Getting to be a part of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, the different television, you know, comic book iterations I've gotten to bring to life, and it's a gift."

Dastmalchian continued, "I don't take lightly for a second how lucky I am, my battles with mental illness and the struggles that I have faced as an individual who is both an addict and someone who has struggled intensely with depression, anxiety. I just, I want any of your readers to know out there who feel alone, who are struggling right now, that there is always help. It's always one phone call, one click away. Don't be afraid to ask for help. That is the scariest and hardest thing there is to do. And if I hadn't done that, I wouldn't be sitting here today getting to take on these challenges and talk to you about, you know, this incredible work."

Boston Strangler is now streaming on Hulu.