The Dirty Dozen Actor Trini Lopez Dies Of COVID-19

American singer Trini Lopez, who dabbled in acting briefly and appeared as one of the titular characters of The Dirty Dozen in the 1967 film, has passed away. Palm Springs Life magazine reported the news while Variety reports that his death came from complications related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Lopez was 83. As a singer and musician, Lopez began releasing singles in the late 1950s but found success with his 1963 single "If I Had a Hammer," which hit the #3 position on the Billboard Top 100. He continued to release music well into the 21st century though, releasing his final album "Into the Future" in 2011.

"Tini Lopez, who has lived in Palm Springs since the 1960s, passed away Aug. 11," Palm Springs Life wrote on Instagram. "His passing comes just after a documentary on his life had wrapped shooting and editing by @pdavidebersole and cohort @airport1975 (Todd Hughes), also Palm Springs residents who created the @houseofcardindoc on @pierrecardinofficiel.⁠ They had just shown Trini a cut for approval last week."

Born in Dallas, Texas, Lopez made a name for himself as a musician during the 1960s, earning an induction into the International Latin Music Hall of Fame in 2003 and given a place on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars in 2008. Though his appearances on film were brief, he starred alongside Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, and Charles Bronson in Robert Aldrich's The Dirty Dozen. Lopez also appeared on television including episodes of the 1970s series The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries and Adam-12. As outlined above by Palm Springs Life, a documentary on his life was already in the works before his passing.

