Laura Dern Recalls How She Helped Steven Spielberg Make That Shocking The Fabelmans Cameo Happen

Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans has become one of the most acclaimed films of 2022, with the film itself exploring the filmmaker's own upbringing and how he came to love cinema. As the title implies, the story isn't entirely autobiographical and takes some creative liberties, but the film does replicate the meeting a young Spielberg had with iconic director John Ford, which saw another iconic director, David Lynch, embracing the role of Ford. While Lynch has scored a handful of on-screen roles throughout his career, most of these appearances were in his own projects, with longtime collaborator Laura Dern recently recalling how she helped make the cameo happen.

"Well, I can't take the credit of maestro Spielberg, but Steven loved this dream of having David Lynch in the film and both of them together paying homage to John Ford, who means so much to both of them as filmmakers. I was 'utilized,'" Dern shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I had the time of my life both bringing them together and perhaps supporting David in feeling comfortable acting in this movie. Just the idea of that the two of them together paid tribute to Ford in that way, it's such an incredible scene in the movie."

Dern has a long history working with Lynch, having starred in projects like Wild at Heart, Blue Velvet, Inland Empire, and Twin Peaks Season 3. While she hasn't worked with Spielberg as often, she played Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park, a breakout experience for both her and Spielberg.

Despite both Spielberg and Lynch being cinematic icons in their own right, Dern recalled how her Jurassic Park director asked if she could help make an introduction for the opportunity.

"[Steven] calls me and I had seen him and he had told me about what he was making and then he called me to say, 'There's this amazing idea,'" the actor recalled. Dern joked, "I'm just like, 'Yo, David, Steven wants this thing, you guys gotta make it happen.' No, I'm shaking and excited because I feel like it's being part of cinema and everyone I've talked to that's seen the movie feels so grateful that, here is David Lynch paying homage as this master filmmaker, which he is, directed by another master."

Despite Dern's support for the opportunity, Spielberg previously recalled at a screening of the film, per The Playlist, that it still took weeks to convince Lynch to take the part, which also included meeting his demand that there be Cheetos on set.

The Fabelmans is in theaters now.

