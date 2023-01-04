The Flash Compared to The Dark Knight by DC Insiders - Report

Judging by the reported reactions of select Hollywood insiders, Warners Bros. may have a hit on its hands with The Flash. In a new breakdown from Variety detailing the major releases movie-goers can expect to see at theaters this year, the trade reports it has heard insiders within the studio think the Ezra Miller-starring can be the biggest DC hit since The Dark Knight hit theaters nearly 15 years ago.

"Director Andy Muschietti is hot off of the It movies, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are returning as Batman, and the plot hinges on time travel and multiverses, two of the hottest things going in superhero storytelling," the trade writes in its report. "Studio insiders haven't been this excited for Warner Bros. superhero movie since The Dark Knight movies. In fact, almost everything about The Flash points to a massive summer sensation. Almost."

That said, the tides at Warner Bros. are rapidly changing as the newly-created DC Studios is now overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran. In a structure similar to Marvel Studios, Gunn and Safran report directly to Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav rather than anyone involved in the decision making at the Warner Bros. film studio.

The production of The Flash has been mired in plenty of controversy because of Miller's various brushes with the law over the past two years. Last August, the actor revealed they plan on receiving mental health treatment and since then, there's been close to radio silence regarding Warners' plans for the movie.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement at the time. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

As it stands now, The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 16, 2023 barring any further delays and reshoots to fit in with the overarching plans of the new DC Universe.