The Flash: Ezra Miller Reportedly Meets With Warner Bros. Execs Amid Recent Controversies

Ezra Miller reportedly met with Warner Bros. Discovery execs earlier this week to discuss the future of the upcoming The Flash movie, amid a recent string of high-profile controversies surrounding the actor. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Friday, Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, reportedly met with new Warner Bros. film chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy on Wednesday, August 24th. While details surrounding the meeting have not been revealed, the report indicates that Miller reaffirmed their commitment to The Flash, which is currently scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023, and apologized for the recent negative press their actions have caused.

This meeting comes after reports had indicated that Warner Bros. was considering all options for how to deal with The Flash amid Miller's controversies, including potentially scrapping the movie entirely. Earlier this month, Miller released a statement confirming that they had begun undergoing treatment for their mental health, a decision that was reportedly sparked by Miller learning that the film could potentially get cancelled. As one source says in the report, "They care about The Flash. It's one of their favorite characters to play."

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in a statement to Variety earlier this month. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

In recent months, Miller has made headlines for a string of controversial offscreen behavior, after they initially got arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii in late March. That same night, Miller allegedly burst into a couple's bedroom window, stole several items from them, and threatened to burn them, leading to a restraining order that was ultimately dropped. Just hours before that court appearance, Miller was arrested an additional time in Hawaii on charges of second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman, resulting in a half-inch cut in her head. More recently, the parents of 18-year-old Standing Rock activist Tokata Iron Eyes filed for an order of protection against Miller, alleging that the actor had groomed Tokata and supplied them with a high dose of LSD.

Just a week later, another parent in Massachusetts secured a temporary restraining order against Miller, after they reportedly exhibited menacing behavior towards the now 12-year-old child and brandished a gun on the mother. Miller subsequently deleted their Instagram account after posting a string of messages about being in another universe. Later reports accused Miller of housing children in an unsafe environment in their farm in Vermont. Just a few weeks ago, Miller was charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing alcohol from a residence.

The Flash is scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.