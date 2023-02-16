The Flash Fan Art Gives Ben Affleck's Batman His Own Poster

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first official trailer for their upcoming The Flash movie during Super Bowl LVII and it showed everyone what's going to happen to the DC Universe. The day after the trailer was released the studio debuted multiple character posters that featured The Flash (Ezra Miller), Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and Michael Keaton's Batman. One of the most surprising things about the character posters was that they didn't make one for Ben Affleck's Batman who shows up in the trailer. One artist took it upon himself to create a poster for Affleck's Caped Crusader and it is awesome.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a new poster that shows off Affleck's Caped Crusader. The poster is in a similar vein as the official posters for the film and even features the same tagline. Even though the studio has yet to release a poster for Affleck's Caped Crusader, that doesn't mean they won't eventually do so. You can check out the fan poster below!

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

What do you think about the poster? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!