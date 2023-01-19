The Flash Fan Art Gives Lucas Till New 52 Inspired Costume to Replace Ezra Miller

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been working hard on developing a new slate for Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Studios arm and the duo is set to announce it sometime this month. Gunn has already revealed that not only is he working on a Superman movie with Henry Cavill, he is also working on a secret DC TV series, so his plate is pretty full. But he always has time to debunk or refute any new report that comes out about their plans for the franchise. Most recently, a report went live that revealed that the studio was considering keeping Ezra Miller on as The Flash after their many controversies, and Gunn swiftly addressed it in a tweet. Fans of The Flash were hoping that the controversial actor would be replaced in the role, and there's already a fan-favorite actor that they wish to replace him– X-Men: Days of Future Past star Lucas Till. One artist has even created a new concept that shows the actor replacing Miller as The Flash, and he even gives him the characters New 52 look.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Bobby_Art created a new design that shows how the X-Men actor could look like as the Scarlet Speedster. In the fan art, Till gets The Flash's New 52 look that's pretty accurate to the source material and even features Miller's emblem. While Miller's future as The Flash is pretty up in the air, no one has officially been announced to replace them. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Johnson's Black Adam was the lates DC film to be released in theaters. Black Adam stars Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

