The Flash Fan Art Imagines Ben Affleck’s Blue & Grey Batman Suit With Classic Look

DC Studios officially revealed the first trailer for The Flash and it showed us everything that the film has in store for us, including two Batmen. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will both reprise their roles as Bruce Wayne / Batman in the upcoming film about the Scarlet Speedster, and they're both coming equipped with new costumes. From what we saw in the trailer Affleck will wear a blue cape and cowl with a gray armored Batsuit and it looks pretty good. This will mark the first time since Adam West that any Batman actor has gotten to wear the color way. One fan seems to think that the suit could use a bit of a classic touch and even designed how that could look.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a new design that imagines The Flash star in a classic version of his blue and gray costume from the movie. In the fan art, Affleck's modernized Batman suit gets a classic tweak that gives it a familiar look. While the costume is very different from the actual costume he wears in the trailer, it's fun to imagine what could have been. You can check out the fan art below.

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

What do you think about this? Do you like this suit better? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!