The Flash Fan Art Shows Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Flashpoint Batman

Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a hard time since their merger officially completed, with the studio canceling a ton of projects like the recently filmed Batgirl movie. Lately, though, there has been nothing but good news coming from DC Studios. It was recently revealed that Henry Cavill would return as Superman and that writers are currently pitching a Man of Steel sequel. CEO David Zaslav recently unveiled that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will head the newly minted DC Studios and shepherd in a new era for the franchise. Some fans really want to see the rest of Zack Snyder's vision, and that includes the actors that have appeared in previous DC films. One of the actors that constantly gets brought up is Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Morgan played Thomas Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and one The Flash fan wants to see him play the Flashpoint Batman version of the character.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Pennock_Art, created a new design that shows how the actor could look like as the Thomas Wayne version of Batman. While it's highly unlikely that we would see Morgan as this version of the character, with Michael Keaton set to takeover in the upcoming The Flash movie, it's fun to think about. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

