The Flash Fan Art Shows Off Ben Affleck's New Batman Suit

DC Studios is getting ready to reboot their universe with The Flash, and that means this will more than likely be the last time we see Ben Affleck as Batman. Fans have been pretty sad that we have to be introduced to a new Batman, but some are seizing the moment and celebrating his final appearance. One fan enjoyed seeing Affleck in The Flash trailer so much that they created a piece of fan art that shows off his new batsuit from the film. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Youssef_Defenshi created a new piece of fan art that shows off Affleck's new Batman costume that we've seen in the promotional materials for The Flash. In the fan art, Affleck wears the same costume he wore in The Flash trailer, but we get a better look at it here. While Affleck probably won't be in the film for too long, it's safe to say that his appearance will satisfy the fans of his Caped Crusader.

You can check out the fan art below.

What is The Flash about?

Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th!

