The Flash Fan Poster Shows the Scarlet Speedster Staring Down Man of Steel’s World Engine

DC Studios is getting ready to release their next big film, The Flash, and it's going to reset the DC Universe. But, before it resets the DCU, it will take us back to an important Man of Steel event. It was revealed in the first trailer for The Flash that Superman doesn't exist and General Zod has arrived on earth to terraform the planet so that Krypton could live again on earth. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @Venomhology created a new fan poster that shows The Flash staring down General Zod's World Engine from Man of Steel. In the fan art, we see the Scarlet Speedster wearing his new costume in Metropolis, standing on top of rubble and ready for battle.

You can check out the fan poster below.

Tom Cruise Saw The Flash Movie and Loved It

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise recently asked Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to screen The Flash, and he loved it so much that he called director Andy Muschietti and praised the film. The trade also notes that Cruise said something along the lines of The Flash was "everything you want in a movie" as well as "this is the kind of movie we need now," adding to the hype behind the DC movie. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently revealed that he's seen The Flash, and that it's one of the best superhero movies of all time. Even the Warner Bros. Discovery boss has come out in praise of the upcoming DC Studios movie, so it seems that we might be in for something special.

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash hits theaters on June 16th!

