The Flash is speeding into CinemaCon 2023. Warner Bros. Pictures will screen the DC Studios movie at the annual gathering of movie theater owners, where convention goers will be the first to see The Flash in full for the first time when CinemaCon returns to Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas April 24th—27th. The centennial studio is hosting "The Big Picture," a special presentation highlighting WB's upcoming release slate, on Tuesday, April 25th, culminating in a special advance screening of The Flash, which won't race into theaters June 16th. The premiere is set to take place from 4:45 p.m.—7:15 p.m. on April 25th inside Caesar's Colosseum theater.

The first social media reactions are expected to release online immediately after the screening along with a final trailer. Next week's extra-early showing suggests Warner Bros.' blockbuster confidence in The Flash, described by recently appointed DC Studios co-chair and CEO James Gunn as "f—ing amazing" and "one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen."

The official logline: "Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

Ezra Miller (Justice League) reprises their role as Barry Allen, the fastest man alive, opposite an ensemble that includes Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as the Kryptonian Kara Zor-El / Supergirl; Michael Shannon (Man of Steel) and Antje Traue as General Zod and Faora-Ul; Ron Livingston (The Conjuring) and Maribel Verdú (Elite) as Barry's ill-fated parents, Henry and Nora Allen; Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League) as Iris West; Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as the Bruce Wayne/Batman of Barry's homeworld; and Michael Keaton (1989's Batman) as an alternate-reality Dark Knight.

Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama) directs from a script by Christina Hodson (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) and a screen story by John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves). The Flash opens internationally in theaters starting June 14th, followed by a North America run on June 16th.