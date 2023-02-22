The Flash Is Screening for DC Fans A Lot Earlier Than We Thought

In another sign of support from Warner Bros. Discovery, The Flash is going to screen for an audience months ahead of its release. Wednesday, it was revealed the Ezra Miller vehicle will be screened in full at CinemaCon 2023 this April, allowing exhibitors to watch the film in its entirety. The report comes from Variety, which says Warner Bros. is giving The Flash the majority of its presentation time to the flick, which James Gunn has said is one of the best comic book movies ever made.

The convention takes place in Las Vegas the last weekend of April and is for cinema owners and theatrical exhibitors to preview upcoming Hollywood releases. Given that it's not public per se, general movie-goers won't be able to watch; in years past, however, plenty of content has been made available for the convention.

"The Flash was f-cking amazing," Gunn revealed earlier this year. "It's one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. Andy Muschietti did an amazing job, and I'm really excited for everybody to see it."

The new DC Studios boss went on to confirm Muschietti has already been in contact with he and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran about helming new entries in the DCU.

Will Ezra Miller continue being The Flash in the DCU?

While characters like Superman and Batman will be getting new actors within the DCU, some will be returning to their roles, like Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. When it comes to Miller, it's unclear if the actor will return, although Safran hasn't ruled their return out.

"Ezra is completely committed to their recovery," Safran said. "And we are fully supportive of that journey that they're on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they're ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress."

The Flash races into theaters on June 16.