New The Flash Trailer Confirmed Ahead of First Screening

It's about time to head back into the Speed Force, because a new trailer for The Flash is almost on the way. This week, a new TV spot for The Flash made its way online, revealing that the second full trailer for the DC film is expected to make its debut on Tuesday, April 25th. This lines up with the dates of this month's CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, where The Flash is actually expected to have its first full screening, nearly two months before it debuts in theaters.

"The Flash was f-cking amazing," DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn teased in an announcement to press earlier this year. "It's one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. Andy Muschietti did an amazing job, and I'm really excited for everybody to see it."

Electrifying new TV Spot for THE FLASH promoting the new trailer on April 25! #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/crJgZLgHFG — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) April 14, 2023

What is The Flash movie about?

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"In one way, I'd say there's a few villains, or so-called villains, who are in our movie. And then in another way, I'd say there aren't any villains in a way that might be part of the exploration and message of the movie," Miller explained during DC FanDome in October of 2021. "I'm going to say those things because together they make no sense, and it leaves it all kind of cryptic and mysterious. Which is good for a villain to have an air of mystery that surrounds them — until they pop out!"

The Flash is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 16th.