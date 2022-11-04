Ezra Miller's The Flash Reportedly Begins Filming in April

✖

Out of all of the projects on DC Films' current slate, none have had a journey quite like The Flash. The film, which will showcase a solo story for Ezra Miller's Scarlet Speedster, has been in the works for over half a decade at this point, and has had multiple different combinations of directors and writers along the way. The project has finally begun to come to fruition in the hands of director Andy Muschietti and writer Christina Hodson, and reports indicate that it could begin filming in the coming months. ScreenDaily is reporting that, even amid tighter restrictions within the UK due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Flash is on track to begin filming at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden on April 26th. The report indicates that a majority of the crew is local to the area, and that Muschietti and his sister and producing partner, Barbara Muschietti, have already arrived in the UK.

This news will surely be a pleasant surprise to The Flash fans, especially after all of the various stops and starts that have plagued the film over the years. The film is expected to follow Ezra Miller's iteration of the Scarlet Speedster on a trek throughout the DC live-action multiverse, with appearances from both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Batman.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid,” Muschietti said in a previous interview. “It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story."

The Flash is currently scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.